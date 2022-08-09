Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 31

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 21





In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 31, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 716,000 55.201.102 01 August 2022 17,000 83.18 1,414,060 02 August 2022 17,000 82.42 1,401,140 03 August 2022 17,000 83.44 1,418,480 04 August 2022 17,000 85.81 1,458,770 05 August 2022 17,000 86.82 1,475,940 Total week 31 85,000 7,168,390 Total accumulated 801,000 62,369,492

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 881.060 treasury shares, equal to 0.72 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations





