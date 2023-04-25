Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 16

Company announcement no. 25


In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 16, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from
from last announcement

734,000

 

84,143,970

17  April 2023

11,000

115.29

1,268,190

18  April 2023

12,000

115.51

1,386,120

19  April 2023

10,000

115.08

1,150,800

20  April 2023

10,000

115.43

1,154,300

21  April 2023

12,000

113.38

1,360,560

Total week 16

 55,000

 

 6,319,970

Total accumulated

789,000  

 

90,463,940  

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 3,422,374 treasury shares, equal to 2.78 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

