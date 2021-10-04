Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Euronext Dublin

Other stakeholders

Date 04.10.2021

Share buy-back programme – week 39

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 1 October 2021 up to and including 25 January 2022. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 15 September 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK) Total in accordance with the last announcement



-



-



- 1 October 2021 3,500 736.12 2,576,420 Total under the current share buy-back programme



3,500



736.12



2,576,420 Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021











361,605











622.19











224,988,722 Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 5 August 2021 – 28 September 2021















40,400















742.50















29,997,136 Total bought back 405,505 635.16 257,562,278

With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:

405,505 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.





In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Kinds regards,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO



Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET 51 729 XCSE 20211001 9:04:02.730000 39 729 XCSE 20211001 9:04:02.730000 29 729 XCSE 20211001 9:04:02.730000 2 729 XCSE 20211001 9:17:47.590000 93 732 XCSE 20211001 9:20:04.837000 60 736 XCSE 20211001 9:42:46.659000 61 736 XCSE 20211001 9:42:46.659000 28 738 XCSE 20211001 10:04:07.966000 32 738 XCSE 20211001 10:04:07.966000 60 738 XCSE 20211001 10:08:13.706000 6 738 XCSE 20211001 10:08:13.706000 37 738 XCSE 20211001 10:08:13.706000 7 739 XCSE 20211001 10:08:13.706000 32 739 XCSE 20211001 10:08:13.706000 35 739 XCSE 20211001 10:08:13.733000 22 735 XCSE 20211001 10:12:52.348000 72 735 XCSE 20211001 10:13:13.730000 1 735 XCSE 20211001 10:13:13.730000 18 735 XCSE 20211001 10:13:13.730000 18 733 XCSE 20211001 10:18:40.600000 44 733 XCSE 20211001 10:18:40.600000 3 733 XCSE 20211001 10:18:40.600000 1 733 XCSE 20211001 10:18:40.600000 3 733 XCSE 20211001 10:18:44.137000 28 733 XCSE 20211001 10:18:44.137000 16 739 XCSE 20211001 10:43:13.561000 2 737 XCSE 20211001 10:47:02.443000 152 737 XCSE 20211001 10:47:02.443000 25 737 XCSE 20211001 10:56:21.368000 66 737 XCSE 20211001 10:56:21.368000 6 739 XCSE 20211001 11:00:59.058000 25 739 XCSE 20211001 11:00:59.058000 30 739 XCSE 20211001 11:09:25.902000 95 737 XCSE 20211001 11:22:42.578000 62 739 XCSE 20211001 11:33:51.988000 59 735 XCSE 20211001 11:42:06.862000 10 736 XCSE 20211001 12:10:13.567000 30 736 XCSE 20211001 12:18:05.533000 21 736 XCSE 20211001 12:31:10.503000 21 736 XCSE 20211001 12:31:10.503000 18 736 XCSE 20211001 12:40:23.892000 31 738 XCSE 20211001 12:46:04.639000 30 738 XCSE 20211001 12:56:17.078000 118 736 XCSE 20211001 12:58:46.599000 8 743 XCSE 20211001 13:42:49.695000 156 741 XCSE 20211001 13:43:24.841000 31 740 XCSE 20211001 13:54:58.308000 32 740 XCSE 20211001 13:54:58.308000 9 737 XCSE 20211001 14:36:32.834000 31 737 XCSE 20211001 14:38:41.537000 26 737 XCSE 20211001 14:43:29.365000 4 737 XCSE 20211001 14:43:29.365000 18 736 XCSE 20211001 14:44:58.877000 30 738 XCSE 20211001 15:29:23.107000 29 737 XCSE 20211001 15:33:19.385000 30 737 XCSE 20211001 15:33:19.385000 30 738 XCSE 20211001 15:36:25.265000 20 738 XCSE 20211001 15:38:13.426000 9 738 XCSE 20211001 15:38:13.426000 61 738 XCSE 20211001 15:41:35.250000 30 737 XCSE 20211001 15:50:00.106000 60 737 XCSE 20211001 15:50:00.106000 41 738 XCSE 20211001 15:54:22.217000 58 737 XCSE 20211001 15:55:22.552000 1 737 XCSE 20211001 15:55:22.552000 1 737 XCSE 20211001 15:55:22.552000 30 736 XCSE 20211001 15:55:31.161000 1 736 XCSE 20211001 15:55:31.161000 18 737 XCSE 20211001 15:57:23.564000 31 736 XCSE 20211001 16:25:25.859000 31 735 XCSE 20211001 16:34:12.730000 40 735 XCSE 20211001 16:35:40.415000 50 735 XCSE 20211001 16:38:14.572238 985 735 XCSE 20211001 16:38:14.572238

Attachment

Story continues



