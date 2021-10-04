Share buy-back programme – week 39
Date 04.10.2021
Share buy-back programme – week 39
The share buy-back programme runs from and including 1 October 2021 up to and including 25 January 2022. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 30 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 15 September 2021.
The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme:
Date
Number of shares
Average purchase price (DKK)
Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement
1 October 2021
3,500
736.12
2,576,420
Total under the current share buy-back programme
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 4 February 2021 – 29 July 2021
Bought back under share buy-back programme executed in the period 5 August 2021 – 28 September 2021
Total bought back
405,505
635.16
257,562,278
With the above transactions, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
405,505 shares under the share buy-back programmes corresponding to 1.4 % of the company’s share capital.
In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Kinds regards,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank
John Fisker
CEO
Attachment