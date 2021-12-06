Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 65/2021 – 6 DECEMBER 2021
On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
Average purchase price
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
239,718
793.87
190,305,688.84
29 November 2021
3,500
734.07
2,569,229.25
30 November 2021
3,500
709.14
2,481,997.70
1 December 2021
3,500
693.15
2,426,020.45
2 December 2021
3,500
681.31
2,384,574.50
3 December 2021
3,500
684.98
2,397,440.15
Accumulated under the program
257,218
787.52
202,564,950.89
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 814,517 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.
