COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 65/2021 – 6 DECEMBER 2021

On 23 August 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 41/2021 of 23 August 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 24 August 2021 to 30 December 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
Shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

239,718

793.87

190,305,688.84

29 November 2021

3,500

734.07

2,569,229.25

30 November 2021

3,500

709.14

2,481,997.70

1 December 2021

3,500

693.15

2,426,020.45

2 December 2021

3,500

681.31

2,384,574.50

3 December 2021

3,500

684.98

2,397,440.15

Accumulated under the program

257,218

787.52

202,564,950.89

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 814,517 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
