COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 31/2020 – 12 OCTOBER 2020
On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|52,613
|659.37
|34,691,273.46
|5 October 2020
|9,000
|655.35
|5,898,110.40
|6 October 2020
|7,945
|656.18
|5,213,325.47
|7 October 2020
|8,981
|654.07
|5,874,206.26
|8 October 2020
|8,328
|652.79
|5,436,425.96
|9 October 2020
|9,000
|650.88
|5,857,912.80
|Accumulated under the program
|95,867
|656.86
|62,971,254.35
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 271,570 shares, corresponding to 0.55% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
