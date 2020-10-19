COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 32/2020 – 19 OCTOBER 2020

On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 95,867 656.86 62,971,254.35 12 October 2020 1,996 663.55 1,324,448.99 13 October 2020 3,243 666.88 2,162,707.73 14 October 2020 4,981 660.42 3,289,551.52 15 October 2020 9,924 651.66 6,467,060.94 16 October 2020 13,309 649.31 8,641,721.36 Accumulated under the program 129,320 656.18 84,856,744.90

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 305,023 shares, corresponding to 0.62% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08

www.royalunibrew.com

Encl.









Attachments



