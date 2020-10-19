COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 32/2020 – 19 OCTOBER 2020
On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|95,867
|656.86
|62,971,254.35
|12 October 2020
|1,996
|663.55
|1,324,448.99
|13 October 2020
|3,243
|666.88
|2,162,707.73
|14 October 2020
|4,981
|660.42
|3,289,551.52
|15 October 2020
|9,924
|651.66
|6,467,060.94
|16 October 2020
|13,309
|649.31
|8,641,721.36
|Accumulated under the program
|129,320
|656.18
|84,856,744.90
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 305,023 shares, corresponding to 0.62% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
