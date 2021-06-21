Share buy-back Program

Royal UNIBREW A/S
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 33/2021 – 21 JUNI 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
Shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement

286,941

723.86

207,706,497.20

14 June 2021

4,000

801.32

3,205,264.80

15 June 2021

4,000

801.85

3,207,409.20

16 June 2021

3,300

801.43

2,644,717.68

17 June 2021

4,000

790.64

3,162,564.00

18 June 2021

4,000

792.03

3,168,136.80

Accumulated under the program

306,241

728.49

223,094,589.68

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 523,681 shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 48,800,000, including treasury shares.

