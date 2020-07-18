Share your back-to-school coronavirus story: How are you preparing for school reopening?

The flurry of activity that normally precedes the beginning of school isn't the same this year. School districts' plans for the fall are changing by the day. Parents and teachers must help students follow new safety guidelines — or settle in for another round of distance learning. Some college students are considering taking a gap year.

All that uncertainty means families are scrambling to plan for the 2020-21 school year.

USA TODAY is teaming up with Corona Diaries to hear your stories. We want to know how you're preparing for the upcoming school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially if you are a teacher, student or parent. What do you hope for? What do you fear?

To share your story, go to coronadiaries.io/usatoday. You'll see a prompt and instructions. Record a brief audio message, and please include your name. (You may need to enable your web browser to access the microphone; many browsers will ask your permission.)

To make sure we review your submission, tweet us @usatodaypodcast. Your thoughts on navigating the start of the school year could be featured in our daily news podcast, 5 Things.

