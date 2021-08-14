Sharad Kelkar: I've Not Been Typecast for My Personality or Voice and This Gave Me Lot of Motivation

Whether it is his transgender act in horror-comedy Laxmii or playing Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and even playing the normal office goer in The Family Man, Sharad Kelkar is an actor who gets completely invested in every role he takes on. It’s an attribute that seamlessly reflects in every character that he plays on screen.

“The past couple of years have been very enriching. The audience has been very kind. It’s been a wonderful feeling. But thanks to the lockdown, I haven’t been able to enjoy the success. As an actor, I wanted to grow and I was trying to make that shift from television to films for almost seven years. I would just try to motivate myself and keep going,” says Kelkar in his baritone voice.

The actor has been a part of the industry for more than two decades. He has been in numerous television serials and films since his 2000 debut Aakrosh. And the actor says the only thing that kept him going is the variety of roles that he was offered, “If you see, I have been doing different kinds of roles which means that the industry is accepting me as an actor and is aware of my versatility. I have not been typecast for my personality or the voice. This gave me a lot of motivation.”

Success hasn’t come easy for the actor and he is aware that he can’t take it for granted, “In today’s times, nobody serves you anything on a platter. You have to make your own identity. It’s your hard work, your destiny. Luck plays an important role in our industry. So if luck favours you, with your hard work and your karma, nothing is impossible. But you have to prove yourself again and again. I don’t intend to take a pause. I want to keep going on.”

Kelkar feels that after so many years, he feels a part of the industry, “First of all achieving success is difficult, and then once you achieve it, it is even more difficult to sustain it. I am also finding my path. We all face our little battles here and there, but to sustain is a question. The kind of love that I have been getting from the audience, as well as the industry, has been overwhelming. I came from Gwalior without any acting background, trying my luck in an industry that is full of talent. Today filmmakers acknowledge my skill and show faith in my ability. So there is a sense of belonging in the industry.”

The actor is a part of Bhuj: The Pride of India that was released on OTT on Friday. Kelkar’s character is said to be modelled on an Indian Army officer who played a crucial role in warding off the Pakistani army as Karnik and 300 women from a Gujarat village rebuilt an airbase in Bhuj during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The actor reveals that he wanted to be a part of the army, “I always wanted to be in the army. In fact, I had applied and got shortlisted also but was disqualified in the last round. So I was a bit disappointed that I couldn’t wear the uniform. So when I got a chance to do it in reel life, I thought this was the closest that I could get to do what I wanted to. Playing an army officer is a matter of pride.”

Kelkar has a few projects lined up in the coming months, “I have around three to four releases now. One is Deja vu, it is an interesting project which is a solo lead. I can’t talk much about it right now. I have a Tamil film Ayaalan that should be ready by Diwali. There is one Marathi film that I have finished and just the patchwork is remaining. I am also playing the narrator for Legends of Hanuman where I am the narrator. It’s a beautiful series and all parents should encourage their kids to watch it,” he concludes.

