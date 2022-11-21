Shaquille O'Neal Regrets Famous Feud With Kobe Bryant: 'I Just Should Have Called'

Marco Margaritoff
·3 min read
Shaquille O'Neal Regrets Famous Feud With Kobe Bryant: 'I Just Should Have Called'

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant waged one of the most famous feuds in NBA history for years, only for the former Los Angeles Lakers to slowly make up — and then Bryant to die in a helicopter crash in 2020. Even though their relationship improved before Bryant’s death, O’Neal has huge regrets.

“You put off [getting in touch],” O’Neal told People. “I’ll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. But he’s working, I’m working, so it’s ‘I’ll see you when I see you.’”

While they won three NBA championships as fellow Lakers from 1996 to 2004, their dynastic reign was marked by what coach Phil Jackson called a “juvenile” feud that included competing over jersey sales and public swipes to the press, per Lakers Nation.

O’Neal ultimately demanded to be traded and left the Lakers for the Miami Heat in 2004. While millions mourned the end of that pairing, the two were eventually able to put their differences aside. Bryant’s death on Jan. 26, 2020, however, led O’Neal to reflect on their relationship.

“[I thought], ‘We’re both going to get old. We’ll both be at the 50-year Lakers anniversary,’” O’Neal told People. “Other things shouldn’t have been more important [than getting in touch], but little things [got in the way].”

Shaquille O'Neal (left) and Kobe Bryant were able to put their differences aside before Bryant's tragic death.
Shaquille O'Neal (left) and Kobe Bryant were able to put their differences aside before Bryant's tragic death.

Shaquille O'Neal (left) and Kobe Bryant were able to put their differences aside before Bryant's tragic death.

O’Neal, who is the subject of the four-part HBO docuseries “Shaq” that premieres this week, decided to implement a major life change just after Bryant’s death. He said on “The Big Podcast With Shaq” that he wanted to “delete my beef and confrontation clause” and no longer have any lingering conflicts in his life because “you never know.”

When he eulogized his former teammate at a celebration of life event in February 2020, O’Neal admitted that “Kobe and I had a very complex relationship” but likened it to that of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, who made “some of the greatest music of all time.”

“Kobe and I pushed one another to play some of the greatest basketball of all time,” O’Neal said. “And, yes, sometimes, like immature kids, we argued. ... But make no mistake, even when folks thought we were on bad terms, when the cameras were turned off, he and I would throw a wink at each other and say, ‘Let’s go whoop some ass.’”

In the end, O’Neal told People that not enough time has passed yet for him to properly process his friend’s death. As evident by his immediate decision to eradicate any lingering beefs, however, O’Neal didn’t need much time to instill one practice that he recommends for others too.

“Call your mom,” he told People. “Call your brother. Call the homeboy you used to party with in college. Forever is a long time.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • ‘Supposedly’: Machine Gun Kelly doubts moon landing during AMAs acceptance speech

    The artist was accepting his award for Favourite Rock Artist when he made the comments

  • Machine Gun Kelly dons extravagant spiked suit at the AMAs

    MGK brought violet hues and some serious spikes to the red carpet.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Kraken assign top prospect Shane Wright to the AHL

    The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Crosby, Malkin score as Penguins beat Blackhawks 5-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — From start to finish, it was an emotional night for Evgeni Malkin. Complete with a very happy ending. Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday for their third straight win. Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip after a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins. “A little bit hard for me. A

  • Jaguars' D stands for disappointment as gaffes, losses mount

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s defense was supposed to be better than this. A unit filled with early-round picks and high-priced free agents was expected to be the strength of the team, a crutch of sorts while second-year pro Trevor Lawrence finds his way in a new offense and with several new receivers. Now, though, Jacksonville’s D might as well stand for disappointment. The Jaguars (3-7) are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season, allowing 486 yards in a 27-17 los

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Why Senators haven't taken their expected step forward

    The Senators looked to be one of the NHL's most improved teams this offseason, but the results haven't been there.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • McDavid nets OT winner to lift Oilers past Golden Knights 4-3

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have sent a reminder as to how difficult they can be to face in overtime. Connor McDavid scored the winner 1:17 into overtime as the Oilers broke out of their slump with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Edmonton was the lone team in the NHL to not go to overtime yet this season before the win. McDavid danced around a defender and chipped a shot over Knights starter Adin Hill for his 16th of the season. It was a pretty finish to cap off what

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • O'Reilly, Kyrou help Blues beat Blackhawks 5-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Calle Rosen, Tyler Pitlick and Ivan Barbashev also scored as St. Louis closed out a perfect three-game trip. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves. The win streak for the Blues (7-8-0) comes in the wake of an ugly eight-game slide, when they were outscored 38-12. Andreas Athanasiou scored twice for Chicago, and Arvid

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Bombers quarterback Collaros captures second straight top player award

    REGINA — After a dominant season, Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dominated the CFL awards banquet. Collaros captured the CFL's most outstanding player award for a second straight year Thursday night. Bombers Stanley Bryant (lineman), receiver Dalton Schoen (rookie) and Mike O'Shea (coach of the year) were also honoured as the West Division took six-of-seven major individual trophies. And Collaros wasted no time crediting his teammates. "This is an amazing accolade," Collaros said. "