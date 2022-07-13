Shaquille O'Neal-Owned Big Chicken Partners With OneTouchPoint to Drive Brand Compliance and Consistency Across Local Markets

Image

Big Chicken looks to leverage OneTouchPoint's distributed marketing platform, U.Connect, and full suite of services to drive brand consistency across its nationwide locations.

HARTLAND, Wis., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneTouchPoint (OTP), a leading distributed local marketing services company, has announced that Big Chicken, the star-powered fast-casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a multi-year agreement to drive production efficiencies and streamline local marketing efforts as the brand continues its fast-paced franchise expansion.

"We're proud to partner with Big Chicken as they work to achieve their growth goals. Our U.Connect platform creates a single source of truth that enables marketing leaders to deploy their assets nationwide, empowering local franchisee owners to easily leverage corporate level marketing materials and campaigns, and then localize and deploy them online, offline or in-store," said David Holland, CEO of OTP. "Our platform, and full suite of services, ensures that franchisees have access to the assets they need to drive local awareness and growth."

Big Chicken will leverage OTP's distributed marketing and brand management platform, U.Connect, combined with its best-in-class print, fulfillment, direct mail, and digital marketing services. Franchises across the nation will be able to easily access marketing promotions, point of sale assets, and branded templates that can be customized and localized, then ordered, produced and shipped directly to each location - while ensuring print quality and brand consistency.

"Big Chicken is continuing to expand at a rapid pace, and we're looking for partners that can help us continue that growth by streamlining our processes," said Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken. "OTP will be instrumental in driving operational efficiencies in our marketing supply chain, by ensuring that our marketing materials are consistent across the board."

Since the announcement of Big Chicken's franchising initiative just one year ago, the brand has more than 150 locations in its development pipeline. Upcoming franchise expansion includes new restaurants in Illinois, California, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio, Idaho, Utah and Nevada. Big Chicken currently has existing locations open in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, as well as Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, metro-New York's UBS Arena, The Moody Center in Austin and on two Carnival Cruise ships.

About Big Chicken

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by a dream team of partners; JRS Hospitality, an accomplished Las Vegas-based ownership group; Authentic Brands Group, a multi-national, multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company; and Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O'Neal. Big Chicken fuses O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites with today's trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n' cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O'Neal. With two traditional locations currently open and several in the development pipeline, Big Chicken is prepped to begin U.S. and international expansion through franchising.

To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com.

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athlete-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on TNT's Emmy Award-winning "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The launch of his Las Vegas eatery Big Chicken has further elevated Shaquille's status as he has positioned himself as a successful restaurateur. The brand currently has sites open in Las Vegas, Glendale, CA, two Carnival Cruise Ships (Mardi Gras and Radiance), Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, UBS Arena in New York, The Moody Center in Austin with many more locations under development.

About OneTouchPoint

OneTouchPoint provides technology, managed services, and execution support that helps companies amplify customer engagements with marketing assets and communications produced and distributed at scale. OneTouchPoint's capabilities span state-of-the-art printing, national and localized marketing execution, fulfillment, and related services, all managed through the U.Connect platform and delivered rapidly from facilities nationwide. More than 3,000 customers, including Fortune 500 companies in the franchise, retail, alcohol, beverage, manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services industries trust OneTouchPoint to increase their MROI.

Press contact: Casey Rush (Casey.Rush@1touchpoint.com)

