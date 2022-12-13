Shaquille O'Neal Heads to Phoenix for Big Game Weekend With Shaq's Fun House presented by Netspend at Talking Stick Resort Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

Shaq's Fun House
·12 min read

Legendary Rapper Snoop Dogg & Superstar DJ Diplo Join for the Ultimate Adult Playground and Big Game Weekend's Most Over-the-Top Event; Tickets and VIP Table Presale This Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. MT/12 p.m. ET

PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biggest weekend in sports is about to get Shaq-sized once again. This February, Shaquille O'Neal will bring Big Game Weekend's buzziest experience to Phoenix: Shaq's Fun House presented by Netspend. Taking place on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the legendary Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale's hottest entertainment destination, Shaq's Fun House will be bigger and better than ever with a custom-built mega-structure adjacent to Talking Stick Resort featuring over-the-top production and a full-size carnival experience.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public on Dec. 16, 2022, with an exclusive pre-sale offered on Dec. 15, 2022. With prices starting at $249.99, all tickets include a six-hour open bar and complimentary dining experiences. All general admission tickets, VIP tickets, TickPick VIP Lounge tickets and VIP Tables can be purchased online at www.SHAQSFUNHOUSE.com. Adding to the excitement, this year's presenting partner Netspend is ready to bring Shaq's Fun House to life through the Netspend Ferris Wheel, an ultimate Big Game Weekend flyaway sweepstakes, "Nothing by NETspend" basketball hoop carnival game, and so much more. 

Always chasing that Game Seven Energy, Shaquille O'Neal never plays small, and the 5th annual Shaq's Fun House presented by Netspend is no exception. Aiming to keep the title of the most viral and buzzed-about event for the fifth year running, the larger-than-life adult wonderland taking place at Talking Stick Resort is open to the public, allowing fans to partake in the fun while also bringing in the biggest names in sports & entertainment and putting fun at center court. With a full carnival midway complete with games, rides and experiences, the one-of-kind festival also boasts the best musical performances of the weekend — it's no wonder the big man's "must attend" event has welcomed more than 25,000 fans over the years and celebrity guests including superstars Patrick Mahomes, Adam Levine, Jamie Foxx, Rob Gronkowski, Floyd Mayweather, Migos, and many more.

Shaq's Fun House presented by Netspend is thrilled to announce legendary rapper, and good friend, Snoop Dogg as headlining talent for the event. Snoop Dogg has sold over 37 million albums worldwide and has garnered 14 top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, Grammy-winning superstar DJ and 7X Fun House alumni DIPLO will be performing live. Plus, DJ DIESEL's performance presented by Takis® will be livestreamed so fans around the globe can tune in for the epic performance sure to be full of intensity thanks to Takis®.

"It's been amazing to see the growth of the Fun House over the last five years and we're excited to bring it to the people of Phoenix. We continue to set the standard for FUN," said O'Neal. "We're thrilled to have Netspend come on board this year and allow us to go bigger and better and even fly in fans to experience what the Fun House is all about."

Together with the fun of the carnival and musical performances, Shaq's Fun House is excited to be offering an exclusive hospitality experience with a dedicated VIP Mezzanine at Shaq's Fun House. Starting at $10,000, the VIP tables will include bottle service, a dedicated server, and the best views of the main stage. This year, fans can also purchase access to the TickPick VIP Lounge within the VIP Mezzanine. The TickPick VIP Lounge will offer shared table tickets with bottle service, an expedited entrance, TickPick swag, and more.

Netspend's mission is to empower people to achieve their financial dreams by providing access to innovative financial services. Netspend's mobile accounts help people manage their money and build a better financial future. For over 20 years, Netspend's modern everyday payment solutions have helped more than 10 million people on their journey to financial freedom — with perks like the ability to shop, pay bills, budget and manage your money anytime, anywhere. Learn more about Netspend's mobile accounts at Netspend.com. Netspend will enhance this year's Fun House by sponsoring the Netspend Ferris Wheel and the new "Nothing by NETspend" basketball hoop carnival game, offering spending money from Netspend as prizes to attendees.

Outside of the fun inside Shaq's Fun House presented by Netspend, Netspend will also be launching the ultimate Big Game Weekend flyaway sweepstakes. Starting today, people can enter for a chance to win prize offerings from Netspend. One grand prize recipient will win the flyaway with round-trip airfare to attend Shaq's Fun House, meet Shaq himself, and take home spending money from Netspend. For a chance to win, enter and view rules now at ShaqsFunHouse.com/Netspend.

"We've long been drawn to Shaq's incredible commitment to generosity, giving, and community support. With Shaq's larger-than-life Fun House event, we're thrilled to celebrate an incredible weekend with fans and attendees," said Kelley Knutson, President of Netspend. "The opportunity to participate in Shaq's Fun House is a unique way for Netspend to align our commitment to financial access and inclusion. Through our mobile accounts, Netspend is focused on empowering people to achieve their financial dreams and build a better financial future."

Talking Stick Resort is a premier destination for entertainment in the Valley. The AAA Four Diamond resort is located in the heart of Scottsdale where guests are submerged in the beauty of Sonoran Desert, yet minutes away from downtown. Dining, live entertainment, luxurious amenities and non-stop casino action are just a few features that make it a haven for guests.

Takis® is proud to partner with Shaq and Shaq's Fun House as the official salty snack of the event. Bringing the intensity and a whole lot of flavor to Fun House, Takis® will livestream this year's "Let the Heat Drop presented by Takis®" moment featuring DJ DIESEL's signature set, Takis® Snacks falling from the sky, and so much more. Available on Shaq and Shaq's Fun House channels, the Takis® Let the Heat Drop livestream will bring the heat and enable at-home viewers to take part in the flavorful fun. Outside of the livestreamed set, Takis® will also implement a custom Takis® Fuego® Zone — an intense on-site activation with all of the intensity for Fun House fans. Complete with a custom snack bar and carnival game, the Takis® Fuego® Zone will be the must-see (and taste) activation of the evening.

As an official partner of Shaq's Fun House, Anheuser-Busch and its signature Bud Light Seltzer and NUTRL brands will be featured in front of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment alongside an epic onstage "Cheers" moment for all Shaq's Fun House attendees. So, whether you're a fan of beer, seltzer or cocktails, Anheuser-Busch has you covered to cheers to the best of times.

Papa Johns has teamed up once again with Shaquille O'Neal, a Papa Johns board member and restaurant owner to bring BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® to this year's Fun House. All hungry fans should stop by this year's Papa Johns activation to grab a slice and join in on the fun.

Back for another year at Shaq's Fun House, Emsculpt Neo will enable fans to kick back and get sculpted at the custom-built Emsculpt Empower Lounge featuring Emsculpt Neo and Emface sessions. Breakthroughs don't happen by accident. They happen with persistence, dedication, hard work, and a desire to become a stronger and more confident you. Whether you wish to kick-start your fitness routine or want to obtain a competitive edge, Emsculpt Neo can build muscle, burn fat and deliver the rough equivalent of 12-16 weeks of HIIT training over four sessions. Sounds too good to be true, but it's not.

As an official partner of Shaq's Fun House, Licor 43 will incorporate custom cocktails and activations throughout the event, including the buzzworthy Casa de Shaquille, which will feature over-the-top cocktail creations all using Licor 43. From Carajillos to boozy milkshakes, Casa de Shaquille will be one of the Fun House's most visited activations.

As a returning partner of Shaq's Fun House, Electrolit will provide attendees with an immersive experience while also showcasing its delicious product. Back by popular demand, Electrolit will host a custom Electric Slide featuring bright Electrolit colors as well as implement other exciting surprises to ensure all attendees are hydrated throughout the evening. Finally, Electrolit will team up with Shaq for the ultimate Big Game Weekend sweepstakes which will feature roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, and more for one lucky winner and guest. To learn more, visit shaqsfunhouse.com/electrolit today.

TickPick, the official secondary ticket marketplace of Shaq's Fun House is excited to partner with the event for the second year in a row. Exclusively on TickPick, TickPick customers will have the opportunity to purchase VIP tickets that grant access to the TickPick VIP Lounge onsite at Shaq's Fun House. To learn more, see www.TickPick.com.

Shaq's Fun House is produced by Medium Rare, in partnership with Authentic Entertainment. Medium Rare's track record at Big Game Weekend is second to none with some of the most viral sold-out events in history including Gronk Beach, The Shaq Bowl and Shaq's Fun House. For more information about Shaq's Fun House or to purchase tickets, visit SHAQSFUNHOUSE.com or follow along on socials at @ShaqsFunHouse on IG and Twitter.

About Medium Rare 

Lauded events, experiential, and management company Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well-known athletes and brands to create iconic media properties including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot, The Sports Illustrated Awards, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Creating and executing iconic IP and events which draw in millions of views and fans from around the world, Medium Rare works also reap industry accolades. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Industry innovators, the team has overseen successful launches and NFT campaigns for groups including The Golden State Warriors and the Preakness Stakes, shattering sales records in each category. The group's world-class production is balanced by its growing management division, overseeing careers, tours, and partnership deals for some of the most celebrated artists and athletes including Gordo (formerly DJ Carnage), DJ DIESEL aka Shaq, and Rob Gronkowski. For more info, visit www.Medium-Rare.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform which owns a portfolio of more than 40 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands have an expansive retail footprint, including more than 9,100-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 150 countries, and generate approximately $24 billion in global annual retail sales.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic's brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hervé Léger®, Frye®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx® and Thomasville®. For more information, visit authentic.com. Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About Netspend

Netspend is a leading provider of payments and financial solutions for consumers and businesses. As the trusted partner to many of the world's most recognized brands, Netspend connects people, brands and payment products to deliver innovative financial solutions for everyone.

A pioneer in providing financial services to traditionally underserved consumers, Netspend is continuing to make payments accessible to more markets in more ways. Netspend's open technology platform enables businesses to quickly and securely embed payments solutions into their ecosystems, and seamlessly bring innovation to market. From prepaid, paycard and debit solutions to digital account and money movement services, Netspend has a broad suite of products and technologies that deliver exceptional experiences for its customers and business partners.

Netspend products can be acquired online, through its mobile apps, and at more than 100,000 locations nationwide including retail outlets, tax preparation offices and financial service providers. For more information, visit www.netspend.com and follow Netspend on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick Resort is a AAA Four Diamond-rated resort located just east of the Loop 101 Freeway and Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale, Arizona. In addition to relaxing in one of the 497 deluxe rooms and luxury suites, guests will enjoy several upscale amenities, including a rejuvenating spa; six world-class restaurants; live entertainment lounges; a 240,000-square-foot gaming floor; a high-limit lounge and poker room; three pools and more than 100,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space. For more information on Talking Stick Resort, please visit www.talkingstickresort.com or call at (480) 850-7777.

Media Contact & Talent RSVP: 
Amanda Brocato — RMG
amanda@rmg-pr.com 
512.743.3941

Partnership Inquiries:
Joe Silberzweig — Medium Rare 
Joe@Medium-Rare.com

Contact Information:
Amanda Brocato
EVP, Corporate Strategies & Events, Rosenfield Media Group
amanda@rmg-pr.com
512.743.3941

