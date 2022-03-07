Shaquille O'Neal Gets a Special 50th Birthday Gift from Jonah Hill: 'Let's Remake Twins '

Shafiq Najib
·3 min read
Shaquille O&#39;Neal
Shaquille O'Neal

Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Happy birthday, Shaquille O'Neal!

While celebrating Shaq's 50th birthday on Sunday, Jonah Hill suggested the former NBA athlete-turned-actor should collaborate with him to remake the movie Twins.

In honor of O'Neal's milestone, the Wolf of Wall Street actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram standing next to the basketball icon, proudly displaying the height difference between the pair.

RELATED: Shaquille O'Neal Kicks Off 'Best Birthday Ever' Before He Turns 50 on Sunday

"Happy birthday to the GOAT @shaq let's remake Twins," Hill, 38, wrote in the caption (The late Ivan Reitman directed the 1988 buddy comedy about unlikely fraternal twin brothers who were separated at birth, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito).

Hill's Instagram post shared a resemblance to the movie poster, where character Julius, played by Schwarzenegger, stood side-by-side with his much shorter brother Vincent, played by DeVito.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Hudson also showed some love for O'Neal, posting a humorous snapshot of herself standing next to his life-size cardboard cutout as she quipped to have run into him while picking up her "baby school supplies."

"This man is everywhere," she tweeted. "It's nothing like seeing others blessed by your blessings & that's just what he does !! We want to wish this legend a Happy Birthday on today!!"

Sunday may have marked his official birthday, but O'Neal has been celebrating his big day for a while now. He hosted his annual Shaq's Fun House carnival with performances by artists including Lil Wayne, Zedd, and Diplo.

"Shoutout to all the 5,000+ fans, our performing artists @lilwayne, @zedd, @diplo, and our incredible partners who made this year's @ShaqsFunHouse Los Angeles presented by @ftx_official possible," he captioned footage from the event on Instagram.

He added, "We couldn't have pulled it off without each and every one of you. See you next year in Phoenix, AZ!"

RELATED: Shaquille O'Neal Wants to Buy All 11 of Bill Russell's NBA Title Rings: 'Nobody's Outbidding Me'

On Friday, he showered himself with a lavish gift that prompted O'Neal to call his big 5-0 the "best birthday ever."

The basketball star posted a video of his new custom, silver-and-red Dodge Charger Hellcat, which features scissor doors and the logo "Diesel Dog Mafia," to his Instagram.

He also teased his friend Charles Barkley, writing, "I feel like Charles Barkley eating a piece of choclate [sic] cake."

In December, O'Neal opened up to Men's Health about his fitness goals ahead of his 50th birthday.

The NBA legend planned to slim down to 350 lbs. after gaining weight during the pandemic and "go topless" for an Instagram thirst trap in honor of his big day, Shaq told the outlet.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Euro slides as war in Ukraine stokes inflationary shock

    The euro tumbled to a fresh 22-month low on the dollar and hit multi-year troughs on the yen, Swiss franc and sterling as war in Ukraine drove up commodity prices and stoked fears of a stagflationary shock that would hurt Europe most of all. It fell below one Swiss franc, hitting 0.9982, for the first time since the Swiss quit their euro peg in 2015. European gas prices already hit a record on Friday.

  • Elon Musk taunts Russia after they stop selling rocket engines to US

    SpaceX boss has publicly helped Ukraine keep internet in embattled country online

  • Ukraine invasion: China warns US not to 'add fuel to the flames' as Russia continues attack

    China has warned the US against any moves that "add fuel to the flames" in Ukraine as Russia continued its attack for the 11th day. The country's foreign minister Wang Yi has urged negotiations to resolve the immediate crisis and called on the West to take account of Moscow's concerns about NATO expansion. China has broken with the US, Europe and other nations that have imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • 'We've got our alarms set': Liam Hickey's family ready for Team Canada to open Paralympic Games

    Team Canada's quest for para hockey gold at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing starts Saturday against the United States, with a Newfoundlander leading the charge. But the nine-day event is much different from the last time it was held, with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into the works. Families aren't making the trip to show support in person but will stick to phone calls and social media. The family of Newfoundland and Labrador's Liam Hickey will be cheering him on from home. "He k

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • History favours Igor Shesterkin in Hart Trophy debate

    Justin Cuthbert reveals the historical element to the New York Rangers netminder's MVP campaign.