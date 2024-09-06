Shaquille O'Neal explains Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons criticism: 'Step your game up'

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is never afraid to deliver harsh criticism, and in the case of the players he thinks are the worst in the NBA, he wants them to "shut me up."

In an interview with Complex posted on Wednesday, the 4-time NBA champion was asked who is currently the worst player in the league, and without much hesitation, he answered Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert. O'Neal also said Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons "is another bum."

"If you sign a contract for $250 (million), show me $250," he explained. "You got guys like him that (expletive) the system and over there, making all this money and they can't (expletive) play. I don't respect guys like that."

Surely the comments made the rounds on social media, but when USA TODAY Sports asked O'Neal about his criticism toward the two players, he said his words should be used as motivation to prove him wrong.

"Rudy and Ben show me what you got," he said. "People don't understand the things I'm saying now on TV, it's the same thing I said to my players as a leader. Young man, you getting paid 20 million. You ain't doing nothing. Step your game up.

"I'm not hating, I'm telling you the truth. If you don't like the truth, that's something you got to deal with. So now it's out there, it's viral. Show what you gonna do, Rudy and Ben. Shut me up."

Rudy Gobert responds to Shaquille O'Neal comments

O'Neal has been critical of Gobert for several years despite him being a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, including this past season. Despite that, O'Neal said he thought Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo should've won the award.

Gobert responded on O'Neal's criticism on social media on Thursday.

"It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did @SHAQ both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments. I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant," Gobert wrote.

It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did @SHAQ both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments. I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant. https://t.co/KPHs2VmfIb — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) September 5, 2024

Gobert signed a five-year, $205 million contract in December 2020 with the Utah Jazz before he was traded in 2022.

