Shaquille O’Neal Relists His Florida Mansion for $19.5M

Shaquille O’Neal has relisted his Florida mansion — complete with an indoor basketball court — for $19.5 million.

The retired basketball star, 48, previously listed the home in Florida’s Isleworth community for $22 million in December 2018. Several months before that, in March 2018, he listed his house with a price tag of $28 million, Today reported at the time.

Sprawling over three acres in a gated community with nearly 700 feet of prime lake frontage, the private estate offers 12 bedrooms with an array of amenities.

The home has over 31,000 square feet of living space, making it “ideal for its privacy, amenities and sheer space offered for seamless indoor-outdoor living,” according to the listing from Team Atlas.

Of course, O’Neal’s home wouldn’t be complete without a place for him to practice his game, so the home is equipped with a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court that reads “Shaq Center,” and the Miami Heat logo placed at center court.

Around the walls of the court, he has various framed basketball jerseys from his time on the Los Angeles Lakers, a photo from when he was on the Miami Heat roster, and a Superman plaque, a reference to O’Neal’s famous nickname.

The superman logo also appears in on the bedspread for a plush round bed upstairs.

