Shaquille O’Neal, aka ‘DJ Diesel,’ to bring dubstep music festival to Fort Worth this fall

Shaquille O’Neal will pump up the volume in Fort Worth this fall.

While known for playing 19 seasons in the NBA and winning four titles — three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat — the 7-foot-1-inch O’Neal also releases electronic and dubstep under the moniker — “DJ Diesel.” Now, the big man is bringing his own music festival to Cowtown.

Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival is coming to Panther Island Pavilion from 4 p.m. to midnight on Sept. 16. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by general public sales at noon. Tickets can be purchased here.

Over a dozen of artists will perform on the festival’s two stages, including Alison Wonderland, Sullivan King, Kai Wachi, Crankdat and of course, O’Neal himself. This is the first time “Shaq’s Bass All Stars” has become a festival, after spending the last few years as a live touring event.

The poster for Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival in Fort Worth. Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival

“When I first started DIESEL and came into this scene I promised I would do everything I could to move the bass community forward,” O’Neal tweeted about the event. “I wanted all of us to feel the love that everyone has for each other and our culture. This festival will embody all of that. Thank you for letting me be a part of this.”

Along with the music — interactive brand activation’s, photo booths and O’Neal’s favorite Texas food trucks, will all be part of the festival.

Panther Island Pavilion is located right next to the Trinity River at 395 Purcey St.