Shaq picks up tab for Houston restaurant customers on Christmas Eve

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal surprised customers at Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen in Houston, Texas.

While stopping in for a quick bite on Christmas Eve, O’Neal decided to pay it forward by purchasing everyone’s meal in The Schmooze Room, the restaurant's largest private dining area.

The restaurant posted about the kind gesture on their Facebook account and detailed the experience involving the four-time NBA champion.

"You never know who will walk into Kenny & Ziggy's. Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today," the post read. "This was his first time at the new store and loved it! He is such a Mensch — he bought everybody’s meal in The Schmooze Room! What a great guy!"

A giving spirit

O’Neal is known for his community work. Earlier this month, O’Neal joined forces with former Miami Heat teammate Alonzo Mourning to help renovate the Overtown Youth Center. The $20 million project included a refurbished basketball court and a charter school.

In an exclusive interview with USA TODAY Sports, O’Neal said his goal is to help inspire youth and others through his charitable work.

"A lot of big-time people, especially on the gram [Instagram], flashing what they got. Take care of the kids in your area," O’Neal said. "If we had the ability to take care of kids in 50 states, we’d do it. So, this will be a start."

He also has a big role in his Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. This year, the foundation raised $3.15 million to support underserved youth. O’Neal also hosted several back-to-school and Christmas events for students in the Atlanta area.

O’Neal played 19 NBA seasons and was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame. He is a 15-time All-Star and a three-time Finals MVP.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shaq buys meals for Houston restaurant customers on Christmas Eve