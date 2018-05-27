Shaq and Charles Barkley think Advil will fix Kevin Love's concussion

Sporting News
Kevin Love has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol and will miss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Shaq and Charles Barkley think Advil could help.

Kevin Love has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol and will miss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics.

The topic was discussed on TNT's "Inside the NBA" on Saturday, with Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley suggesting Advil could solve Love's situation:

MORE: Cavs' Jeff Green to start in place of Kevin Love

O’Neal: “Ain’t nothing holding me from no Game 7. I’m going straight to Walgreens, getting some Advil. We gonna play."

Barkley: “And some Icy Hot! I’m with you on those things. I’m not missing a Game 7.”

The Cavaliers star exited Game 6 on Friday following a head-to-head collision with Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum.

Kenny Smith tried to reason with O'Neal and Barkley: "When you’re 60 and shaking then you’re going to be saying, ‘I should have sat out.'"

