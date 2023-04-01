Shaq called! Michigan teen with size 23 feet surprised by NBA legend after sharing shoe story

Eric Kilburn with shoes that were created by Reebok for Shaquille O'Neal, but gifted to the 14-year-old who has struggled to find shoes that fit.

When Eric Kilburn Jr.'s phone rang around 6 p.m. Wednesday, he answered to hear the unmistakable voice of basketball star Shaquille O’Neal.

“I was flabbergasted,” Eric, a Michigan 14-year-old, said. “My soul left my body for a moment, I was so shocked.”

The call has been the icing on the cake – or perhaps the laces on the shoes as Eric’s mother Rebecca says – to a month of March madness after Hometown Life, part of the USA TODAY Network, wrote about the Kilburn family’s quest to find size 23 shoes for Eric.

The story struck a nerve among readers who sought to help Eric get shoes that fit. Advice from readers included shoe-cobbling instructions, company recommendations and most commonly, urging the Kilburns to “reach out to Shaq,” is known for kindness and generosity.

The Kilburns didn’t have O’Neal on speed dial, nor did they expect the star to take notice of their struggle. But after the Kilburns' story went viral and resulted in offers from both Puma and Under Armour to make custom shoes, O’Neal took notice, too.

Eric's story: A mom is searching worldwide for shoes her 14-year-old son needs. He has size 23 feet.

More: Eric Kilburn Jr., 14, gets custom shoes from PUMA, Under Armour for his size 23 feet

In his phone call to the Kilburn family, O’Neal, who wears size 22 shoes, empathized with Eric’s predicament. O’Neal told Eric that when he was the same age, his mom also couldn’t find the shoes he needed.

Robb Cropp, senior director of footwear development for Under Armour, measures the feet of Eric Kilburn Jr. at Bridgewood Church in Clarkston on March 26, 2023. Under Armour will custom make shoes for Eric's feet, which are estimated to be size 23.

Eric, who sprained his ankle last fall playing JV football without cleats, asked O’Neal if he’d ever played football in high school. The answer was affirmative, but O’Neal also suffered an injury and six months later began playing the sport that would bring him fame and fortune.

“Shaq said he made $900 million by listening to his mom and dad, so he told me to listen to my parents,” Eric said.

O’Neal, who played in the NBA for 19 years, hasn’t had to worry about shoes in decades and soon Eric won’t have to, either.

Story continues

Eric Kilburn Jr. listens to Shaquille O'Neal on speaker phone at his home in Goodrich on March 29, 2023. O'Neal reached out to the family after hearing about their struggle to find Eric size 23 shoes.

Under Armour Senior Director of Footwear Development Robb Cropp scanned and measured Eric’s feet on Sunday and Puma plans to do the same this coming week, with custom-made shoes taking about two months to arrive.

In the meantime, Reebok sent five pairs of size 22 shoes they had originally created for O’Neal, and while it is still believed Eric needs a 23, these have more toe room than the Nikes the freshman had been wearing and are more comfortable.

“I’ve never seen my son smile so big,” Rebecca Kilburn said. “It’s tough to get a smile from a teen, but he is over the moon thrilled and blown away with options for shoes.”

A letter to Eric Kilburn from Reebok that arrived with multiple pairs of size 22 shoes on March 30, 2023 to his home in Goodrich.

Rebecca Kilburn said O’Neal told Eric Jr. he would like to get him dress shoes from a man he knows that makes them up to size 26, and also said to call if he needs anything.

Eric Jr. has already been in contact with O’Neal a second time, to express his gratitude when the Reeboks arrived the day after their call.

Eric Kilburn of Goodrich with a selection of Reebok size 22 shoes that were originally created for Shaquille O'Neal. The 14-year-old will wear these while awaiting larger shoes that are being custom made for him.

O’Neal's text message to him on Thursday is one that left an impression even bigger than their respective footprints.

“When him and I were texting about shoes, (O’Neal) said, ‘There’s much more coming big man. Love you,’” Eric said. “This is the ultimate.”

