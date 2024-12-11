Shaq accidentally broke the Inside the NBA big video board by slapping it

.

Shaquille O'Neal is a very powerful person, but he let his strength hilariously get the best of him during Tuesday night's Inside the NBA.

During halftime of the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks game, something caused Shaq to go and slap the big video board behind the show's panelist desk.

Well, when he did, he accidentally broke the video board. Something malfunctioned after the slap, causing the board to glitch a big rectangle on the screen to mess up the video display.

Seriously, he broke it. When Kenny Smith went to show a highlight from the game, the entire display was off in that one rectangle. Nice going, Shaq!

SHAQ BROKE THE BIG BOARD 😭 pic.twitter.com/sb7EbxrPDx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 11, 2024

More NBA!

1 big reason why each NBA Cup quarter-finalist needs to win the tournament

NBA Cup odds: Knicks pass Thunder as tournament favorites with East weakened by injuries

NBA Cup Power Rankings: Knicks and Thunder should lead the way to Las Vegas

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Shaq accidentally broke the Inside the NBA big video board by slapping it