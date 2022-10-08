Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz.

Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory.

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances.

In the other semifinal, Frances Tiafoe finally dropped a set in the tournament before beating Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to reach his second final of the season.

“It was a weird match, but I’m happy to get through,” said Tiafoe, who will play his fifth final overall. “It’s not always going to be pretty, it’s not always going to be the best stuff, but a win is what matters.”

Tiafoe will meet Fritz in the final on Sunday.

