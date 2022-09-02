Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

·1 min read

NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday.

Shapovalov fired 10 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities.

After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes Baena.

Down 2-1 in the final set, the 23-year-old Shapovalov turned the tables once more by winning the final five games and earning match point with his final ace.

The 19th-seeded Shapovalov will next face ninth seed Andrey Rublev.

In women's doubles action, fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez and partner Daria Saville of Australia advanced to the second round with a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) win over second-seeded Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff.

Fernandez and Saville broke on three of six opportunities, while the Americans struggled winning just three of 19 break point chances and committing 39 unforced errors in the loss.

Saville, alongside Fernandez who was ousted from singles competition on Wednesday, will take on Dalma Galfi and Bernarda Pera in the second round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Legacies of Serena and Venus Williams also rest on power of sisterhood. Let's remember that after doubles finale together at US Open

    They changed the sport and inspired lives. They did it in lockstep. If there were rivalries, they were hidden. If there was jealousy, it stayed a secret. The mutual support has been inspiring.

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • No firm commitment from Yukon gov't over federal land conservation targets

    While Yukon's environment minister says the territory is making inroads into land conservation, he has not committed to targets set by the federal government. The federal government has pledged to conserve 25 per cent of national lands by 2025. This is a stepping stone toward a more ambitious target of 30 per cent by 2030. Asked whether the Yukon will formally adopt these targets, Clarke didn't provide a definitive answer. "We anticipate we will reach 25 per cent set aside, even prior to 2025,"

  • Jack Draper defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime in monumental US Open victory

    Jack Draper reached the third round at a major for the first time after the biggest win of his life against world No 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open.

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • 2021 runner-up Fernandez, No. 3 Sakkari ousted at US Open

    The last two women’s champions were already out of the U.S. Open and now the 2021 runner-up and another semifinalist are gone. Top players are falling fast in Flushing Meadows, and Serena Williams took care of another one Wednesday night. Hours before Williams beat No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, third-seeded Maria Sakkari was ousted 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 by Wang Xiyu of China in the second round.

  • US Open 2022: Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk declines handshake with Belarus' Victoria Azarenka

    Azarenka was removed from a Peace for Ukraine event after Kostyuk spoke out.

  • Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles

    Serena and Venus Williams traded fist bumps or palm slaps and chatted between points. When their first doubles match together in 4 1/2 years ended with a loss at the U.S Open on Thursday night, the siblings hugged each other, then left the court to a standing ovation. The Williams sisters were eliminated by the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova 7-6 (5), 6-4 at Flushing Meadows.

  • Stars net Oettinger with $12M, 3-year deal after 64-save 7th

    The Dallas Stars signed Jake Oettinger to a $12 million, three-year contract on Thursday, securing the young goaltender whose 64 saves in Game 7 of the playoffs capped the season in which he became the team's starter. Even after beginning last season in the minors with several veteran goalies also on the Stars roster, the 23-year-old Oettinger had a 30-15-1 record for them during the regular season. The 64 saves in the finale against Calgary were among 272 he had over the seven games before John

  • Meghan Markle Had an Epic Reaction When Mariah Carey Called Her a "Diva" on Her Podcast

    The newest episode of Archetypes—featuring a conversation between Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey on divas, biracial identity, and more—is worth listening to.

  • Tia Mowry, 44, on why she won't cover up her gray hairs: 'It is a blessing to get old'

    The "Sister, Sister" alum shared that she isn't ashamed of letting her hair go gray, and refuses to cover it up to please others.

  • Extend freeports to whole UK coastline to help struggling communities – Tory MPs

    A 2021 Survation poll of 1,000 young people in coastal communities found 49% planned to move away, with lack of jobs the overwhelming reason.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.