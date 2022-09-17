What shape is the universe and why is milk white? Try our kids’ quiz

Mia, 9, asks: what shape is the universe? Scientists don’t know if it is flat, spherical or saddle-shaped It is spherical like a planet Scientists don’t know if it is square or pear-shaped It is heart-shaped Dottie, 4, asks: why is milk white? Because it makes your bones stronger and bones are white It is actually green but is bleached so it looks tastier The proteins in milk bunch together to make it look white It is only white when it comes from white cows Jacob, 7, asks: what is in the middle of Mars? Iron, nickel and sulphur Air, that’s why it can float in space Caramel and nougat Stone, iron and bronze Eliza, 10, asks: why do we float in saltwater? Because salt makes the water denser Because salt releases bubbles in the water that keep us afloat Our skin repels us from salt so we are pushed upwards We don’t – if you can, it means that you’re a really good swimmer Ishan, 7, asks: how is cement made? Powder is mixed with water to make a paste By knocking houses down and grinding up their walls Materials like limestone and clay are crushed and mixed together Cement is made from the ashes of leftover bonfires

1:A - Scientists don’t know if the universe is flat like a sheet of paper, spherical like a ball or curved like a saddle. This is a really exciting part of science because when they figure it out, they’ll be able to know if the universe is finite or infinite! If a universe is spherical, and its ends join up, it would be finite; if it’s flat, it can technically go on for ever, so it is infinite., 2:C - Casein is the main type of protein in milk. Its molecules clump together into little globules called micelles. When light hits these, all of it is reflected rather than some being absorbed, as happens with other colours. So we see all the colours in the light, which looks white to us!, 3:A - Mars has a dense core of iron, nickel and sulphur. Outside that is a rocky mantle and, on top, a crust of iron, magnesium, aluminum, calcium and potassium., 4:A - Saltwater is denser, as in more full-of-stuff, than normal water. It’s easier for us to float in because we are less dense than it is., 5:C - Cement is made by first extracting raw materials like limestone and clay from quarries, then crushing and mixing them, before heating the mixture in big ovens.

Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.

