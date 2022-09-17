What shape is the universe and why is milk white? Try our kids’ quiz
Mia, 9, asks: what shape is the universe?
Scientists don’t know if it is flat, spherical or saddle-shaped
It is spherical like a planet
Scientists don’t know if it is square or pear-shaped
It is heart-shaped
Dottie, 4, asks: why is milk white?
Because it makes your bones stronger and bones are white
It is actually green but is bleached so it looks tastier
The proteins in milk bunch together to make it look white
It is only white when it comes from white cows
Jacob, 7, asks: what is in the middle of Mars?
Iron, nickel and sulphur
Air, that’s why it can float in space
Caramel and nougat
Stone, iron and bronze
Eliza, 10, asks: why do we float in saltwater?
Because salt makes the water denser
Because salt releases bubbles in the water that keep us afloat
Our skin repels us from salt so we are pushed upwards
We don’t – if you can, it means that you’re a really good swimmer
Ishan, 7, asks: how is cement made?
Powder is mixed with water to make a paste
By knocking houses down and grinding up their walls
Materials like limestone and clay are crushed and mixed together
Cement is made from the ashes of leftover bonfires
Solutions
1:A - Scientists don’t know if the universe is flat like a sheet of paper, spherical like a ball or curved like a saddle. This is a really exciting part of science because when they figure it out, they’ll be able to know if the universe is finite or infinite! If a universe is spherical, and its ends join up, it would be finite; if it’s flat, it can technically go on for ever, so it is infinite., 2:C - Casein is the main type of protein in milk. Its molecules clump together into little globules called micelles. When light hits these, all of it is reflected rather than some being absorbed, as happens with other colours. So we see all the colours in the light, which looks white to us!, 3:A - Mars has a dense core of iron, nickel and sulphur. Outside that is a rocky mantle and, on top, a crust of iron, magnesium, aluminum, calcium and potassium., 4:A - Saltwater is denser, as in more full-of-stuff, than normal water. It’s easier for us to float in because we are less dense than it is., 5:C - Cement is made by first extracting raw materials like limestone and clay from quarries, then crushing and mixing them, before heating the mixture in big ovens.
Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.
