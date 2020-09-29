Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize 2020: Pathbreaking research that won 14 scientists India's top science prize

Fourteen scientists were announced winners of the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award " the country's highest science prize. The awardees were announced by the Union science and technology minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at the Foundation Day celebration of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Saturday, 26 September.

The SSB prizes are awarded to Indian scientists below 45 years of age for conduction outstanding research in one of seven disciplines. The prize " which includes a citation, a plaque, and a cash award of ¹5,00,000 lakh " is awarded annually to recognise outstanding research accomplishmnets in applied or fundamental areas in the following disciplines:

Biological Sciences,

Chemical Sciences,

Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences,

Engineering Sciences,

Mathematical Sciences,

Medical Sciences, and

Physical Sciences

In addition to the recognition and cash prize, CSIR will also grant the winners with an honorarium of Rs.15,000 per month.

The Prize is bestowed on a person who, in the opinion of CSIR, has made conspicuously important and outstanding contributions to human knowledge and progress " fundamental and applied " in the particular field of endeavour, which is his/her specialization.

Biological Sciences

Dr> Subhadeep Chatterjee from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics in Hyderabad was one of two winners of the SSB award for Biology.

Dr Chatterjee was chosen for identifying a reversible, non-genetic process that bacterial cells use to regulate their population, with a process known as quorum sensing (QS). The discovery has served as a landmark contribution since its publication, inspiring further interesting areas of work in theoretical modelling of QS in bacteria.

His research has since helped better understand a family of economically-significant plant pathogens (Xanthomonas). Discoveries made though Dr Chatterjee's research have also thrown light on fundamental systems that bacteria use for social communication, how bacteria metabolise iron, and other kinds of regulation in bacteria. His contributions in understanding basic quorum sensing mechanisms in Xanthomonas, the coordination of cell systems and signals from the environmental (e.g. iron) have been particularly pronounced.

Dr Vatsala Thirumalai from the National Centre for Biological Sciences shared the SSB award for Biology with Dr Chatterjee. Dr Thirumalai heads the Neural Circuits and Development Lab at NCBS, which works on understanding the hierarchy, mechanisms, and development of neural circuits that generate movement. They use an interesting model system to study how movement is generated " zebrafish, a small fresh water tropical fish.

The embryo and larvae of zebrafish are transparent, making it easy for researchers to observe its internal organs " and importantly for Dr Thirumalai, the brain.

Her research has made leaps in understanding how the central pattern generators and descending motor control from the brain develop in zebrafish. She is further looking to study the workings of the brain's circuits that control movement in adult zebrafish.

Chemical Sciences

Dr Jyotirmayee Dash from the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science in Kolkata shared the SSB award for Chemistry with >Subi Jacob George from the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru.

Dr Jyotirmayee Dash, an assistant professor and researcher in chemical biology and organic synthesis at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, is also an awardee of the prestigious Alexander von Humboldt fellowship and the Marie Curie fellowship. She was the only woman to be nominated alongside 11 of her peers for the Swarnajayanti Fellowship in 2015-16, which she ultimately won. Dr Dash is also the first Odia woman to be awarded.

Among others, Dash's research focus has largely been cancer. Her most significant contributions to research have been in chemical biology, to better understand nucleic acid (DNA/RNA) targets for cancer. The findings have led to new molecules and structures to target, in anticancer research, in the hunt for effective, potential anticancer therapies.