Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster Are Married — in 3 Separate Wedding Celebrations!

Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster have tied the knot — three times!

The two actors enjoyed a trio of wedding celebrations over the past several months, they recently told Brides.

The first — an intimate civil ceremony outside the Pasadena City Hall in California on Aug. 9, her grandparents' wedding date — was rather impromptu.

"When my grandfather unexpectedly passed away on Father's Day, the heartbreak was unbearable; I had been planning on him walking me down the aisle in Minnesota," VanSanten, 36, told the outlet. "In the midst of my grief, I looked at Victor and said I wanted to do a spontaneous civil ceremony on my grandparents' wedding date, August 9."

"The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace," she added. "They were married for 63 years, had such a special, deep love. They were the example to me of how love is a choice and takes work. It wasn't perfect, but their love was always pure."

"In so many ways, I felt their presence with us," the actress said of the Pasadena ceremony. "Although it was not planned, it ended up being the most beautiful day. We didn't overthink it—just went with our hearts wide open. It was beyond memorable."

The second celebration took place in October in Napa, and the third in her hometown of Luverne, Minn., so her elderly family could attend.

"Through all of this, the biggest lesson Victor and I have learned is the resiliency of the human spirit and our hearts," VanSanten told Brides. "As I looked at my side, when the world felt like it was falling apart, there stood my rock, my home, my husband. As there are unwritten chapters ahead, we will surely experience more hardships on this grand adventure. I couldn't be more sure we can overcome anything together."

VanSanten and Webster, 48, got engaged in February. Before that, they dated for four years after first meeting on the set of the Hallmark movie Love Blossoms in 2017.

"It was the most perfect, wonderful day of my entire life," VanSanten told PEOPLE of Webster's proposal earlier this year. "And I can't wait to marry my best friend."

"Relationships aren't easy — you have to fight for it, you have to work at it," the For All Mankind star added. "We've done that and we've put in the work and now feel settled. I'm excited that we get to begin forever together."