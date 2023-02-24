Shannon’s surge rallies Illinois past No. 21 Northwestern

  • Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots as Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
    Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) shoots as Northwestern's Boo Buie (0) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
  • Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) defends during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
    Illinois' Sencire Harris (1) defends during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
  • Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
    Illinois' Matthew Mayer (24) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
  • Illinois coach Brad Underwood applaudds before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
    Illinois coach Brad Underwood applaudds before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
  • Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works the ball against Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
    Illinois' Dain Dainja (42) works the ball against Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
  • Northwestern coach Chris Collins shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
    Northwestern coach Chris Collins shouts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
  • Northwestern's Boo Buie, left, talks with an official after having his jersey torn during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
    Northwestern's Boo Buie, left, talks with an official after having his jersey torn during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
  • Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, looks for a passing outlet as Northwestern's Tydus Verhoeven (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
    Illinois' Coleman Hawkins, right, looks for a passing outlet as Northwestern's Tydus Verhoeven (10) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. shook off a slow start in his return from a concussion, scoring 24 of his 26 points in the second half as Illinois rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to beat No. 21 Northwestern 66-62 on Thursday night.

Shannon did not start and found himself back on the bench with three fouls as Northwestern (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) closed on a 13-2 run to take a 37-19 lead into halftime.

But he picked up steam after the break and scored 15 of the Illini’s last 24 points as they erased a 14-point deficit in the final 10:07. His tiebreaking drive with 1:16 left put Illinois (19-9, 10-7) ahead 63-61, and he scored the team's last five points — including a pair of free throws that sealed it with two seconds to go.

Boo Buie led Northwestern with a career-high 35 points, hitting six 3-pointers and going 12 of 24 from the floor.

Illinois opened 0 for 11 from 3-point range before Shannon nailed two 3s early in the second half. Matthew Mayer added a 3 and hit three free throws after being fouled during a 14-1 run to winnow the deficit to four with 15:06 left.

Mayer gave Illinois its first lead on two free throws with 2:36 remaining. He finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Buie kept chugging away for the Wildcats after scoring 22 in the first half, including five 3s, by hitting his first four shots of the second half to push Northwestern’s lead to 14.

The Wildcats were attempting to string together their second six-game Big Ten winning streak in the last 90 years.

Illinois climbed into a four-way tie for third place in the conference with three games left in the regular season. Northwestern remains in second but fell two games behind Purdue.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The fact that a close road loss to an Illini program that has dominated the Wildcats in recent years is a disappointment is a sign of major progress after coach Chris Collins started the season on the hot seat. The winningest Big Ten regular-season team in Northwestern men’s basketball history is hoping for some magic when the calendar turns to March.

Illinois: Shannon’s return in a gritty home win to avoid a season sweep by an in-state conference rival was a needed development for the Illini, who lack the 3-point shooting prowess of some of the nation’s premier teams. Coach Brad Underwood’s group has repeatedly dug itself early holes this season, and finally got out of one Thursday.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Plays at Maryland on Sunday.

Illinois: Plays at Ohio State on Sunday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

