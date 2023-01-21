Shannon Sharpe gets into altercation with Ja Morant, Tee Morant and Memphis Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES — Fox Sports personality and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe had to be escorted from the Crypto.com Arena floor Friday night after an altercation with several Memphis Grizzlies players.

The altercation happened shortly after the halftime buzzer when Sharpe yelled at Ja Morant after the final possession of the first half. As Morant was walking off the court toward the locker room, he paused and walked in the direction of Sharpe at his courtside seat.

Before Morant could get any closer, teammate Steven Adams stepped in front of him and approached Sharpe.

Others, including Morant's father Tee Morant, then got involved as Crypto.com security separated the crowd.

"I bet you won't!" Sharpe yelled at Tee Morant as the two were pulled away from each other.

Absolute madness. Shannon Sharpe was talking to Ja Morant, then Steven Adams walked over in front of Ja Morant. Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe then had words before Sharpe was escalated off the floor. pic.twitter.com/iIpOnxDPiH — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 21, 2023

Sharpe and Tee Morant were both back in their seats for the second half.

Tee Morant told TNT and Bleacher Report that things "are good" between him and Sharpe and dismissed the altercation as trash talk.

More of the verbal confrontation between Tee Morant & Shannon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/6f3uPRqVQE — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 21, 2023

The sequence started when Dillon Brooks and LeBron James were battling for position while James was posting Brooks up in front of Sharpe's seat. After the possession, Brooks looked in Sharpe's direction, and the two had words.

The talking continued throughout the final Grizzlies possession, when Morant and Adams got involved.

Shannon Sharpe reacts after he is restrained by security at Crypto.com Arena.

"They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain't about all that jockeying," Sharpe said to ESPN.

Shannon Sharpe spent halftime in the tunnel with security before returning to his seat for the third quarter. He granted ESPN a brief interview explaining what happened with the Grizzlies on his way to his seat: pic.twitter.com/XZNw6sQhEG — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 21, 2023

ESPN later posted a video of Sharpe and Tee Morant embracing.

It's all love between Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant. pic.twitter.com/iSNeikINp1 — ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2023

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Shannon Sharpe gets into altercation with members of Grizzlies