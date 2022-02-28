Shannon Gilday, man charged in Jordan Morgan’s death, arrested in Madison County

The search for the man suspected of shooting and killing a Lexington lawyer has ended after the man was apprehended in Richmond around 4:30 a.m. Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Shannon V. Gilday, 23, is facing charges of murder, assault, burglary, attempted murder and criminal mischief after he allegedly broke into the home of former Kentucky lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan, shot and killed his daughter, and then fled the home after exchanging gunfire with Morgan. Jordan Morgan, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene. Gilday was found by the Madison County Sheriff’s office.

“Gilday was found walking along Barnes Mill (Road) by a deputy just after 4:30 am, and taken into custody without incident,” state police said in a statement Monday morning.

Gilday had been at-large since the shooting happened Tuesday at the Morgans’ multimillion-dollar home. Kentucky State Police publicly identified him as a suspect on Thursday and provided details of his appearance, clothing, and the car he’d last been spotted driving. His mom pleaded with him to turn himself in, and said he wasn’t in a good mental state.

“My son Shannon Gilday, who I love so dearly, has not been of sound mind the last couple of weeks, distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent. He spoke of building a bunker and the CIA following him. I tried to get him psychiatric help but to no avail,” Katie Gilday said in a statement Friday.

State police were still investigating the shooting, troopers said Monday.