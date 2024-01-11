Shannon Beador Kicks Off “Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 18 Filming Following DUI and Treatment

The reality star shared a photo of herself filming the Bravo series with her daughters Stella, Adeline and Sophie

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Shannon Storms Beador

Shannon Storms Beador is heading back into action on Real Housewives of Orange County nearly four months after her arrest for an alleged DUI and hit-and-run.

On Wednesday, the 59-year-old reality star shared a photo of herself with her three daughters Stella, Adeline and Sophie alongside crew members from the hit Bravo series.

In the snap, Beador is a dressed a black sweater and matching pants. She captioned the photo with two emojis, “🎬❤️."

A source tells PEOPLE filming for season 18 of RHOC officially begins next week, but cameras went up to capture Beador and her three daughters before they head back to school.

PEOPLE previously reported that last year's full-time cast members — Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Jennifer Pedranti — were all invited back for another season. Friend Taylor Armstrong announced in November that she would not be returning to the series.

Bravo famously does not comment on casting, but producers have also made an offer for RHOC alum Alexis Bellino to return in a Friend capacity, a source tells PEOPLE. It will be her return to the series after 10 years away, having left in 2013 after season 8.



Alexis' RHOC return will be especially difficult for Beador, as the former Alexis Couture owner has now found love with Beador's ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. Jim Bellino, Alexis' ex-husband, also previously sued Beador in a well-publicized 2018 defamation suit (Beador won the case in October 2020, but was still lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process of defending herself).

That makes the romance between Alexis and her ex all that more hurtful. "John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit," Beador told E! News back in December. "I was financially and emotionally devastated for years. And I won. But it devastated me financially. And I'm a single mom. John's aware of that."

"I've been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn't want to be in the public eye, and he's thrust himself more into the public eye at this point,” she added. “So, I'm quite confused about that."

Santiago Felipe/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank Shannon Beador, Alexis Bellino and John Janssen

On top of that and the aftermath of her DUI, Beador will have to come face-to-face on RHOC with Judge, who she is no longer speaking to.

The former best friends had a falling out over Thanksgiving that has yet to be resolved. Many assume it has to do with the fact that Judge has reconciled with Alexis, though the Vena CBD owner noted on social media earlier this month that she and Alexis made up at BravoCon in November 2023 — weeks before Alexis had even met Jansen.

Judge and former costar Vicki Gunvalson have also had a public falling out. Together with Judge, the three had launched a stage show around their "Tres Amigas" persona, but Judge dropped out, explaining on her hit podcast Two Ts and a Pod this week that she didn't think the show suited her schedule. Gunvalson and Beador then planned their own stage show, while Judge and Teddi Mellencamp announced they were doing a live show of their iHeart Radio podcast live.

But dropping out of the Tres Amigas show sparked frustrations with Gunvalson, Judge said. She recalled receiving a series of nasty, character-attacking texted messages from Gunvalson before Gunvalson began making digs at Judge and in the press. Judge then shot back, and the two began trading back-and-forths online, Gunvalson calling Judge a "traitor" and Judge claiming she felt "so refreshed and so relieved" to have Gunvalson out of her life.

"It's a long time coming," Judge said on Two Ts. "2204, I don't want toxic friendships. I don't want people talking behind my back. I just don't want that."

"The show's a whole different animal but off the show — me, Shannon and Vicki — there was a lot of s----talking about me," she added. "And I had had a conversation with them and I said, 'If I find out one more time that you had talked s--- behind my back, then I am done. And it came back that something was said. And I'm done."

Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty, Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty, Albert L. Ortega/Getty Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Storms Beador and Tamra Judge

Gunvalson is currently not slated to return to RHOC next season, but there still seems to be plenty of drama without her.



Just this week, Andy Cohen told PEOPLE that the RHOC cast has the most surprises in store this year. "I mean, I think with all this stuff going on off-camera in Orange County right now, I think you're looking at what's going to be a really dramatic season," he said.



All seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County are currently streaming on Peacock.



