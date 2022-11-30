Shannon Abloh Shows Off Unreleased Off-White™ x Air Jordan IV Prototype

Closely following the one year anniversary of Virgil Abloh's death, Shannon Abloh, the late designer's widow and CEO and Managing Director of Virgil Abloh Securities, sat down with The New York Times to unveil how she'd be carrying on the inimitable fashion icon's legacy.

While Abloh detailed how she would honor her husband with a 50-year plan, Abloh wore an unreleased Off-White™ x Air Jordan IV "Bred" sneakers, hinting at an upcoming footwear release. Arriving in a subdued color palette of gray and black, the never-before-seen shoes bear a pop of color in the form of a bright red on the toe box. The brand's signature branding appears on the shoe laces as their name is visibly printed in quotation marks.

Previously, Ms. Abloh has stayed out of the limelight, caring for her two children and holding down the fort while her late husband pushed his artistic endeavors and projects forward, impacting the entire fashion world.

Now, Shannon owns her role at the helm, sharing with the esteemed publication, "It belongs to me, it belongs to his children. After his passing, so many people came up to me and said, 'Virgil was my best friend.' A lot of his collaborators, or even people who maybe weren’t that close to him, feel 'I can do this to help his legacy, or I can do that to help his legacy.' It’s like this train that’s going 500 miles per hour, and I just thought: I have to stay on this train, because if I don't, I don’t know where it's going to go. That's my place and my position."

What comes next for Off-White™ has yet to be seen, but we're in no doubt that the brand is in good hands. Read the full interview on The New York Times.