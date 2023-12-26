Shannen Doherty Is ‘Thankful to Be Here’ on Christmas After Tough Year: ‘Next Year’s Going to Be Beautiful’

"For me, it's been a turbulent year, some massive health struggles, some massive personal struggles, a lot of heartbreak and fear,” shared the 'Charmed' actress

Shannen Doherty is ready to celebrate the new year.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, was joined by her mother, Rosa Doherty, on the Christmas Day episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.

“This year is about just being incredibly grateful that we're here and we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin, who don't walk away, who love us unconditionally, and that have the same beliefs and morals and standards and people who have character,” said Doherty. “I'm just so thankful really to be here for it."

“I even got to schedule my cancer infusions where I would be recovered completely from it for Christmas,” Doherty continued.

The actress has been receiving treatment for cancer over the last eight years.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 before revealing in February 2020 that she had been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer. In June, she revealed that the cancer had also spread to her brain. She then had surgery to remove a tumor in her head.

"For me, it's been a turbulent year, some massive health struggles, some massive personal struggles, a lot of heartbreak and fear,” the actress said during the podcast episode.

Around the time of Doherty’s January surgery, she and her ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko, separated. Three months later, she announced her divorce from Iswarienko after she shared he had been cheating on her for many months.

During Monday's Christmas podcast episode, the Charmed alum continued, “But with all of that, I have found... I was actually saying this to myself the other night, ‘God I think I'm actually starting to live the happiest version of myself.’”

"Even though it's been such a contentious year for me,” added Doherty. “For some reason it just feels it's gotten a lot lighter lately and a lot more positive."

As the year comes to a close, the actress shared how 2023 is “ending well” and her heart “is opening back up.”

Along with celebrating how the year is ending, Doherty shared how she believes “next year’s going to be beautiful."



