Shannen Doherty Found a Matchmaker in Kelly Ripa, Who Has Grilled the“ 90210” Star About Her Dating Must-Haves

Doherty said the 'Live with Kelly and Mark' co-host is "one hundred percent the right person to start setting me up" following her split from husband Kurt Iswarienko last year

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty; Roy Rochlin/Getty Shannen Doherty (left) and Kelly Ripa

Shannen Doherty has found a matchmaker just in time for Valentine’s Day!

On the latest episode of her podcast Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, shared that Kelly Ripa offered to play cupid for her during her recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

“Kelly is awesome because I just saw her when I did her show and at the commercial break, she was like, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready to date? Are you ready for a boyfriend? I'm going to find you someone,’” she recalled.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Shannen Doherty poses for a portrait in the Getty Images & People Magazine Portrait Studio at Hallmark Channel and American Humanes 2019 Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton on October 5, 2019

Related: Shannen Doherty Wants to 'Embrace Life' as Cancer Has Spread to Her Bones: 'My Greatest Memory Is Yet to Come' (Exclusive)

The talk show host, 53, then grilled the Charmed alum about her dating must-haves. Doherty shared, “She started asking me, ‘Like what's your list? What do you need?' She was like, 'Oh, I think I got somebody in mind.’”

“I was like, dude, just text me and you can,” she added. “You're one hundred percent the right person to start setting me up. I'm fine with that.”

The actress told PEOPLE in November that she is ready to find love again following her split from third husband Kurt Iswarienko in April. (The couple separated in January and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason in their divorce filing.)

Angela Weiss/Getty Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko attend Jennie Garth's 40th birthday celebration and premiere party for "Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country" on April 19, 2012

Related: Shannen Doherty Reveals She Had Brain Surgery After Discovering Her Husband Had Cheated

"I was not ready at all before three weeks ago," she said at the time. "And something happens. There's always a trigger, just a moment that you have, somebody says something to you, your ex says one thing to you and you're like, 'Okay, yeah, I'm good. I'm good.' I have closure and I can move on in a really healthy way."

Story continues

Asked what that future relationship looks like, Doherty admitted she doesn't know.

“I have a best friend, a male best friend who we joke that we're married," she added. "I don’t know if it’s that or if it’s stumbling upon somebody and just feeling an instant connection. I'm open, and I wasn't [before].”

She continued, “I don’t think I’m going to be single forever. I have to love myself and reckon with the past, really, before I can move forward, and now I’m pretty sure I’ll meet somebody — hopefully soon.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

iHeartRadio's Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty can be streamed wherever you get your podcasts.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.