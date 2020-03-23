Shannen Doherty calls out people not social distancing during coronavirus outbreak

US actress Shannen Doherty attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo credit should read MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Shannen Doherty is urging people to stay home, as global coronavirus cases have reached the hundreds of thousands.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who is living with stage IV cancer, took to her Instagram account to share her passionate plea. Pictured standing in a sunny room and holding up a homemade sign that reads “I am staying home (and ranting) for us ALL #StayHome,” Doherty explained why it’s so important that people protect themselves and each other.

“I am staying home (and ranting) for us ALL,” Doherty wrote. “For my fellow cancer warriors who fight hard every day for more time. For my mom. For my family. For my husband. For my mother-in-law and father-in-law. For my friends. For my friends’ kids. For every single one of you.”

“For myself with stage 4 cancer, my battle is hard enough. For one of my closest friend of over 28 years who has decided to end her battle with metastatic cancer and is in the hospital for the last time alone. For every doctor and hospital worker. For every person at a grocery store doing their best to help. For every person forced to be on the front lines. I’m doing this for us,” she wrote. “Please join me.”

Earlier, Doherty posted a video which appears to be of a crowded road filled with cars of people heading over the canyon into Malibu.

“Got sent this. Currently going on right now. These are [people] heading over canyon to Malibu. They aren’t grocery shopping. They are going to beaches and hikes etc. How hard is it to stay home unless you have no other option??? Work at a hospital or grocery store, gas station OK I get it,” Doherty wrote.

“Need groceries? OK yes but the beach? Roaming around within close proximity? Going on hikes with thousands of others?”

“I like fresh air too,” Doherty added. “I’m in my yard. Away from everyone else. Why? Because I love this world and most in it. I’m doing my part. Can’t these people? Sorry for the rant. #SorryNotSorry”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and had a single mastectomy. The cancer had spread to the lymph nodes, so she underwent chemotherapy and radiation, as well as intense reconstructive surgery. In 2017, she announced she was in remission. However, Doherty announced in February that her cancer had returned and is now more advanced.

Thanking her fans via social media for their “love, prayers and support,” Doherty said it’s an “odd time” and her feet don’t feel “completely underneath” her. “To say I have stress is an understatement,” she wrote. “To say that I’m struggling is mild.”



