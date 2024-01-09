Shanna Moakler isn’t mincing words when it comes to co-parenting with the Kardashian family

Instagram

Even though Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s high-profile romance continues to dominate headlines, it seems Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has few kind words to say about the couple. In fact, it seems that co-parenting with such a famous family isn’t the easiest experience, with Moakler sharing how her kids “got caught up” in the glitz and glamour of it all.

In a TikTok preview for the Jan. 10 episode of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast, Moakler told host Bunnie XO about her seemingly tumultuous relationship with the Blink-182 drummer, describing his issues with “drinking,” “womanizing,” and “addiction.” The couple was married between 2004 and 2008 and share daughter Alabama, 18, and son Landon, 20. Moakler also has a 24-year-old daughter named Atiana with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.

Now, Barker is married to Kardashian, with the couple recently welcoming their first baby, a son named Rocky. But it seems that Moakler’s three children were initially “caught up” in the “glitter and fame” of the Kardashian empire, and Moakler didn’t mince words when it comes to describing her distaste for the reality TV family.

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,'” she said. “When the (Kardashians) first came around, they were enamored, just as like, young kids would be enamored by them,” Moakler said in the preview. “I think there was a lot of glitter and fame and they watched them on TV and now their dad is dating one and they’re going to be on the show. And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do.”

“They’re buying them Prada and they’re buying them gifts and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye (West) and all this big stuff,” she continued. “And I can’t give them that. I don’t have that. I don’t have access to that, I don’t have the money to do that. I can’t buy you guys Prada every other week. I can’t do it. My house isn’t a mansion like Travis’. I don’t have a movie theater. I don’t have golf carts for you kids to drive around.”

Moakler’s three children (along with Barker) have appeared on The Kardashians, but Barker is no stranger to reality TV. The former couple starred in the MTV reality show Meet the Barkers during their marriage. She explained that her kids have made “hurtful” comments about her parenting, which she believes were “influenced” by the white-hot media spotlight that comes with being Kardashian-adjacent.

“I’ve had conversations with them since, and they’ve apologized but I’m not going to take one comment that my angry teenage kid says to me and now … I’m a f—— deadbeat mom. No, they all know I’m not. We all know the truth. I go to bed at night, I sleep very, very well.”

Now, she says she’s stepping back from that same spotlight. “At one point, I just was like, you know what? That sh*t was all getting played out in the press with one of the biggest, most powerful families in the world and they’re a media machine,” she continued, adding, “I removed myself so they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me. Go do what you guys need to do and when you’re ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally and I will be here as your mother and I will wait. And that’s what I did.”