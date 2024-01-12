Shanna Moakler Claims Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian Had Plans To Hook Up

Things just got even messier in the Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian drama saga.

On Wednesday’s episode of Bunnie XO’s“Dumb Blonde” podcast, Moakler claimed that someone from a random number “anonymously texted” her screenshots of alleged explicit conversations between her then-husband, Barker, and the reality TV star.

The “Meet the Barkers” alum said that within the messages, she read that the two “were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to fuck.”

Bunnie then asked Moakler “which sister” was texting him, to which she replied, “I don’t know.”

“I wanted this relationship to work... I was so in love with him,” the model and actor said.

She said she showed Barker the messages, but he “deleted” them before telling her that he didn’t “see anything.”

Moakler said she called up Kardashian to slam her over the inappropriate messages, but the Skims founder’s response was less than apologetic.

“She just said to me that she didn’t like white guys,’” Moakler recalled.

“I was like, ‘You’ll fuck anyone to be famous’… Travis and I never really recovered from that. I felt stupid.”

Moakler and the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in 2004 before splitting in 2008. The pair share two children, son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18. Moakler is also mom to daughter Atiana, 24, with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Travis Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, had some choice words for Kim Kardashian and her family.

Travis Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, had some choice words for Kim Kardashian and her family.

Barker previously shut down the “ridiculous” gossip that his former crush on the shapewear mogul sparked tension with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The Lemme founder and Barker got married in May 2022 after being engaged for less than a year. The two share an infant son, Rocky Thirteen, whom they welcomed in November. Kourtney is also mom to Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick.

“You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous,” Barker told the Los Angeles Times in October.

Story continues

He added: “It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it.”

Kardashian also blasted the hearsay over her purported relationship with Barker, calling it a “false narrative” in a May 2021 Instagram Story.

“We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt,” she explained.

Moakler’s beef might have been aimed at Kim, but she also had choice words for Kourtney and her whole “fucking family” elsewhere in the podcast episode.

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad,’” she said in a preview of Wednesday’s episode. ”‘I’m the best parent,’ ‘I’m the this and that.’”

“And I’m like, ‘Bro, you win. You’re the winner here,’” Moakler said. “‘You have all the money and you have all the this; you’re the winner.’ But I think when the Kardashians first came around, they were enamored, just as young kids would be enamored by them.”

Related...