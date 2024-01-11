Shanna Moakler accuses Travis Barker of 'parental alienation' after dating Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler, left, opened up about her past relationships with Travis Barker, right, and Oscar De La Hoya during a Wednesday episode of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast.

Shanna Moakler is dishing on her pearls of motherly wisdom.

The model and actress opened up about her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Travis Barker during an appearance on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast published Wednesday. Moakler shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with the Blink-182 drummer (Barker was also stepfather to Moakler's daughter with Oscar De la Hoya, 24-year-old Atiana).

Moakler was asked by “Dumb Blonde” host Bunnie XO about how she felt when her children criticized her parenting online after Barker began dating reality-television star Kourtney Kardashian. Barker and Kardashian married in May 2022 and welcomed a baby, a son named Rocky Thirteen, in November.

"When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there,” Moakler said. “Travis — even when we weren't together — always wanted to be the super dad: 'I'm the best parent. I'm the this and that,' and I'm like, 'Bro, you win.' Like, you're the winner here. You have all the money, and you have all this."

Moakler was asked about how she felt when her children criticized her parenting online after Barker, left, began dating reality-television star Kourtney Kardashian, right.

Moakler went on to say that her children were “enamored” with the Kardashian family’s celebrity status when Barker and Kardashian first became an item.

"I think there was a lot of glitter and fame, and they watched them on TV and now their dad’s dating one and they're going to be on the show,” Moakler said. “And I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do. They’re buying them Prada and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye (West) and, you know, all this big stuff.”

The “Pacific Blue” star said her solution to the family friction was to step back from the drama altogether. "I removed myself so that (the Kardashians) couldn't bond with my children over hating me."

"Go do what you need to do and when you're ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally,” Moakler said of her approach. “And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that's what I did."

Story continues

Shanna Moakler alleges ex Oscar De La Hoya forced her to move out of home after sudden breakup

Moakler also reflected on her relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Despite their “whirlwind” courtship, Moakler said De La Hoya “did me pretty dirty” when it came to their abrupt breakup in the early 2000s.

Moakler recalled learning that her then-boyfriend had moved on with Puerto Rican singer Millie Corretjer when she saw De La Hoya’s televised appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards. De La Hoya went on to marry Corretjer in 2001, and the couple later separated in 2016.

"We all looked at each other like, Oscar De La Hoya's on the red carpet. Like, 'What the (expletive) is he doing there?” Moakler said. “And then he comes back, and there he is holding hands with his now ex-wife Millie Corretjer."

Moakler alleged that the day following De La Hoya’s Latin Grammys appearance, she was informed by the boxer’s attorney that she and her daughter Atiana needed to move out of their home. The “Big Momma’s House 2” actress added that a subsequent conversation with De La Hoya about the legal arrangements of their split ended with an emotional ultimatum.

“He goes, 'You already took me to court for child support, and I'm not happy about that. And if you sue me for palimony, I'm not going to see you or the baby till she's 16 years old,'” Moakler recalled. “I was just like, '…No way would you do that.' And he got out of the car – and I’ll never forget this – and he went around to the driver’s seat, and he knocked on the window and I rolled it down and he goes, 'I have more money than God. Don't be too hard on me.' And he left."

Moakler said De La Hoya later apologized to her and Atiana after several years of estrangement.

“He’s really owned up to a lot of his mistakes and his faults, and I will honor and respect him for that,” Moakler said. “He didn’t have an easy life and he’s not a perfect person, and I will always love him as the father of my daughter.”

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker: Couple welcomes a baby boy, their first child together

Drumroll, please! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker unveil maternity photos, sex of baby

Contributing: KiMi Robinson and Charles Trepany, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shanna Moakler opens up about exes Travis Barker, Oscar De La Hoya