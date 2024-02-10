Shania Twain's New Blush Pink Hair *Does* Impress Us Much

Alexa, play "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

Shania Twain's latest hair transformation does impress us much. On Friday, the country singer debuted a whole new look on Instagram, which saw her swap out her signature brunette strands for the most gorgeous shade of pastel pink — and arguably, she's never looked better.



Twain's hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, shared a photo of the dye job on Instagram, writing in the caption: "Blush locks for legendary @shaniatwain." In the snap, Shania paired her colorful mane that featured dark roots, as well as pink and blonde highlights, with an oversized black blazer, chunky silver jewelry, and a French manicure.



Emphasizing the pink shade of her hair, Twain added a dark smoky eye, rose-colored blush, and lipgloss in a peachy hue to her beauty look.



This is far from the first time Shania has unexpectedly switched up her hair color. From pink to ketchup red to platinum blonde and briefly back to brunette again, Twain's been constantly experimenting with different hairstyles ever since going gray.

“Over the years, I have had many different styles,” the country music superstar previously told E! News on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards back in April 2023. “I’m playing more with color right now and I’m enjoying that because I’m going gray. As I go gray, I’m like, ‘I might as well toy around with different colors." She added, "It’s almost an excuse to play with color and embrace it. I just enjoy playing around with it, like fashion."

