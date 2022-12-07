Shania Twain swaps Brad Pitt lyric for new actor during People's Choice Awards performance

The best part of being Shania Twain is having the freedom to have a little fun with your lyrics.

During her performance at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night, the country and pop singer swapped out the lyrics in her hit "That Don't Impress Me Much" in which she refers to Brad Pitt, putting another actor in the hot seat.

Dressed in pink chaps, Twain, who recently announced her upcoming sixth album, Queen & Me, danced on stage to the 1998 banger — which lists a series of accomplishments that don't faze the singer (having a car, being a rocket scientist, or literally being Brad Pitt) — before she paused and cheekily sang, "Okay, so you're Ryan Reynolds? That don't impress me much."

Well, it certainly impressed Reynolds. The Spirited star, who received the People's Icon Award at the star-studded event, could be seen in the audience gleefully pointing to himself and laughing in response to Twain's shout-out. He then mouthed, "Oh my — me?"

Following Twain's high-energy performance — which featured a medley of her greatest hits, including "Any Man of Mine," "Waking Up Dreaming," and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" — the actor applauded the songstress.

Reynolds was an apt lyrical replacement for Pitt. After all, the pair have both made blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameos in each other's films throughout the years, including when Pitt popped up in 2018's Deadpool 2 and Reynold appeared in Pitt's Bullet Train earlier this year.

After her set, Twain was joined on stage by Billy Porter, who presented her with the Music Icon Award.

During her acceptance speech, Twain thanked the PCAs for highlighting her work as "having a significant impact," adding, "That's always my wish: to inspire people with my music."

"The biggest honor for me is knowing that people have somehow found strength and inspiration in what I have to say in my work," Twain said. "So thank you. I love you for that."

