Shania Twain 'Swapped' Husbands With Her Former Bestie After An Affair

Photo credit: Jason Merritt/TERM - Getty Images



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

You know her, you love her, and you probably have her songs memorized.



But Shania Twain's love life is truly the stuff of a country song.

Her new Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl, which dropped on July 26, chronicles her childhood in Ontario and her rise to stardom.

It follows the Legends Never Die singer from her big break to her breakthrough album Come On Over, which sold over 20 million units and furthered Shania's title as a global phenomenon, according to Billboard.

The documentary also covers the less glitzy and glamorous parts of her life, such as her messy divorce from her producer, the fight to regain her voice, and her scary Lyme disease diagnosis.

Shania's been married twice—and how met her current husband is truly wild.

She married her first husband, Mutt Lange, in 1993.

Shania's first husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, is 73 years old. He is a music composer and producer from Zambia who has worked on various notable soundtracks and hit singles, according to IMDb.

He was also Shania's co-writer and producer for many of her hit songs, such as Any Man of Mine, You're Still the One, Man! I Feel Like a Woman, That Don't Impress Me Much and more, according to CNN.

The couple met in 1993 when Mutt reached out to Shania after hearing songs from her debut album. After the two started working together, Shania's career quickly skyrocketed, according to The Daily Mail UK.

Their relationship turned romantic six months after they first met, and they got married in December of 1993.

Photo credit: Gareth Davies - Getty Images

Shania and Mutt have a son together.

In 2001, Shania and Mutt gave birth to their only son, Eja, which is pronounced "Asia." He is now 20 years old.

After Shania's vocal cords began to falter, she believed her career was over and devoted her time to raising Eja in Switzerland, according to AARP.

Okay, how cute are they?

Are Shania and Mutt still together?

They were married for 14 years before Mutt told Shania their relationship was over. The two split in 2008, People reported.

Story continues

This was during the same time that Shania had left the limelight and was struggling with damaged vocal cords due to her lyme disease, according to CNN.

Shania's ex-husband cheated on her with her best friend's wife.

Shania learned about the affair from her now-husband, Frédéric. He broke the devastating news that Mutt was having an affair with her best friend and personal assistant (who was married to Frédéric at the time), per AARP.

Shania talked about her grief and divorce from her first husband in an interview with People. "When I lost Mutt…it was similarly intense to losing my parents," she said. "It was like a death."

She worried she would never recover or "crawl out of this hole." But she did. And her vocal cords healed, alongside her heart.

I'm already swooning. She considers him her best friend, and what could be sweeter than that?

Shania married Frédéric Thiébaud in 2011.

Frédéric is a 51-year-old businessman from Switzerland, according to his Linked In.

After getting engaged in 2020, Shaina married Frédéric Thiébaud in 2011. She turned to him during a dark time where she was dealing with her Lyme disease, which hurt her voice, and her divorce.

The two formed a strong connection that started as friendship and grew into love. Ending up together was “twisted, but so beautifully twisted,” Shania told AARP.

Truly icon-ic, as Shania's hat reads, and you'll soon understand why.

They're pretty cute together. Just look!

He was previously married to Marie-Anne Thiébaud until the two divorced because of Marie-Anne's affair with Robert John "Mutt" Lange.

Fred and Marie-Anne have a daughter together.

Her name is Johanna Thiebaud, and she is 10 years old, according to a People article.

Shania, Fred, Eja, and Johanna have grown close over the years and they've taken many trips together as a united family. Destinations have included NYC shopping sprees and a beautiful lakefront cottage in Canada.

Shania noted how their similar situations at the exact same time helped them to understand and support each other better than anyone else.

This love story is just one of many stroies to be told in Shania's new documentary. Check it out tonight on Netflix.



You Might Also Like