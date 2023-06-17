Shania Twain Rocks the Shortest Dress Ever and Knee-High Boots During Her Recent Show

Shania Twain Rocks the Shortest Dress Ever and Knee-High Boots During Her Recent Show

There are too many reasons to count why you should attend a Shania Twain concert, but one of the more notable reasons is to see her incredible outfits up close and personal. The Canadian singer-songwriter, coined the Queen of Country Pop, has proven time and again she is not afraid to make a bold fashion choice, especially at her own shows.

Shania recently played a show in Camden, NJ, as a part of her "Queen of Me Tour" with special guest Breland. She posted to Instagram to commemorate the performance, and, of course, gave fans a chance to see her on-stage ensemble.

The outfit everyone is raving about consists of an ultra short mini dress with a playful vintage pattern, a teal silk cape fashioned with fur, animal print arm cuffs and teal, bedazzled knee-high boots. She complimented the look with a Swarovski necklace and a host of chunky rings and bracelets



Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Thank you Camden, NJ! Loved spending my Friday night singing together with @breland and all of you💖 #QueenOfMeTour," she captioned the post.

Fan reactions include:

“Your outfit 🤩🤩🤩🤩 LOVEEEEEE it all”

"Thank you for making it SO FUN with the creativity of each outfit every show, it’s the best to stay up late & wait to see people’s posts of what you’re wearing 🔥🔥🔥"

“You Rocked that outfit Shania ❤️🔥❤️🔥”

“Your gorgeous and the boots are amazing!!!!”

“LOVE this look! I think it’s my favorite I’ve seen so far! ❤️”

“So stunning 😍😍 ahh obsessed with the look ❤️❤️”

Even Shania's husband of over 10 years, Frederic Thiebaud, couldn't resist commenting a slew of ❤️ and 🔥 emojis.

This look may not be for everyone, but Shania sure pulled it off.

You Might Also Like