Shania Twain makes performance debut in Middle East for F1 Abu Dhabi concert

Shania Twain set off to the races for her debut in the Middle East.

The country pop star, 58, took the Formula 1 stage in Abu Dhabi wearing a purple top with tulle sleeves, chunky layered necklaces, and brown pants with an eclectic pattern of purple and orange circles.

Twain performed a medley of hits including "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" as well as songs from her latest album, "Queen of Me."

Her concert after the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday marks her first time performing in the Middle East.

The Canadian singer's big headlining night comes a day after Chris Brown also took the stage at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts. The Foo Fighters will close out the concert series Sunday night after race day.

Twain has been on the road for the majority of 2023 for her Queen of Me tour.

"I feel very fortunate and thankful that this is what my year looked like," she wrote on Instagram on Thanksgiving. "Spending every night with my beautiful fans − best fans in the world."

Earlier this month, Shania Twain's crew bus rolled over amid 'dangerous driving conditions'

Less than three weeks ago, Twain's production crew members were involved in a highway accident in Canada that resulted in more than a dozen people being hospitalized.

Hours before she was scheduled to take the stage at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on Nov. 9, Twain thanked fans for their "love and support."

"My touring family are safe. Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal in the face of a very scary scenario."

Twain's manager told USA TODAY in a statement that one crew bus and one tour truck were involved in a highway accident while traveling between Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and "multiple vehicles encountered dangerous driving conditions due to inclement weather."

The Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police said 13 people "were treated in hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening."

Shania Twain updates on 'touring family' after crew members injured in highway accident

The country pop star, who is from Ontario, Canada, is on the road promoting "Queen of Me," her first album in six years, which was released in April.

Twain will embark on her third Las Vegas residency next year at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Shania Twain promises 'all the hits': Her latest Las Vegas residency starts in 2024

