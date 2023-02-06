Shania Twain heats up the Grammys with fiery red hair and whimsical polka dot suit

Shania Twain is bringing a bit of whimsy to the 2023 Grammys.

The five-time Grammy award winner took the red carpet by storm on Sunday evening as she sported fiery red hair and a white Harris Reed suit covered in black polka dots and a matching, truly gargantuan hat. Watch out, Pharrell, Queen Shania is officially coming for your brand.

"You just never know what to expect now!" Twain told Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein of her unique look during PEOPLE and EW's red carpet livestream. "I'm gonna keep you guessing!"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Shania Twain at the 2023 Grammys

Twain has been dabbling with a variety of hairstyles and colors throughout her ongoing Shaniassance. In December, she donned bubblegum pink locks while performing at the People's Choice Awards. Now, she's turned up the heat with her red locks.

"I knew I was going to be wearing black and white and I wanted to have a bit of color," she said of her hair color, calling red a "cheerful" and "happy color."

The "Still the One" singer, who will present the Best Country Album category at the event, said that she's currently "celebrating life" after releasing her long-awaited sixth album, titled Queen of Me, on Friday. "I've just recorded and released what I call my happy album," she said. "It's just very happy, feel good, happy spirits, get up and dance kind of music and that's how I feel."

The 65th Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

