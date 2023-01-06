Shania Twain channels 'uplifting' '90s hit in 'Giddy Up!': 'I want people to feel good'

Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Shania Twain is getting her cowgirl groove on.

The country music icon dropped a dance-filled music video for her song “Giddy Up!” Thursday. The country-pop banger serves as the opening track and official second single off Twain’s upcoming album “Queen of Me,” which is set for a Feb. 3 release.

The song’s infectious chorus features Twain calling listeners to find their own spark, or “put some up in your giddy.” Twain said the phrase “giddy up” was meant to evoke the joy of her lyrical catchphrase “Let’s go girls,” the iconic opening line of her late-1990s hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

“‘Let’s Go Girls!’ is such a wonderfully uplifting sentiment now, but it’s just something I said during the recording in the studio, and I guess that’s the same for ‘Giddy Up!'” Twain said in a press release. “I want people to feel good when they hear the new album. I want to set a celebratory tone, and ‘Giddy Up!’ is a way to call to the audience and say, ‘Let’s get ready for some fun!' ”

The “Giddy Up!” music video, directed by Justin Marmorstein of Marmo Films, shows Twain as a greased-up mechanic in an auto shop. Shots of Twain are interspersed with scenes of people dancing to the foot-thumping track in various public settings, including a restaurant, bar, grocery store and laundromat.

The upbeat initiative of “Giddy Up!” reflects the resilience Twain has grown into over the years. In 2020, the Grammy-winning singer opened up to AARP The Magazine about finding personal strength following her divorce from music producer Robert “Mutt” Lange.

"Sometimes I get overwhelmed coping with things, but experience also teaches you how to manage,” Twain told the outlet at the time. “When you get older, you have so much experience at falling and getting up. You’re not going to stop falling. But you will get better at getting up and brushing yourself off. I believe that. I’ve lived it."

“Queen of Me” marks Twain’s first album since 2017’s “Now,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Twain will embark on a 70-plus-date headlining tour to support the album, which kicks off April 28 in Spokane, Washington.

Shania Twain thought she was 'never going to fall in love again'after ex-husband's affair

Shania Twain makes a 'That Don't Impress Me Much' joke on Brad Pitt's birthday

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shania Twain drops dance-filled music video for 'Giddy Up!': Watch

