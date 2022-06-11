Shangri-La Latest: US Sees Asia-Pacific as a ‘Priority Theater’

(Bloomberg) -- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for an Asia that is free of “aggression and bullying” on Saturday, criticizing China as he laid out America’s vision for the region to security leaders

Both the US and China are using the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue to drum up support for their competing visions for regional stability, even as the war in Ukraine consumes Washington’s attention and Beijing struggles with economic pressures at home.

US and Chinese defense officials said they planned further talks after Austin and his counterpart Wei Fenghe held talks on the sidelines of the conference. The leaders sparred over Taiwan and other regional security issues for almost an hour on Friday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed his country would expand its security role in Asia, and seek to bolster the rules-based order in a speech at an international security forum in Singapore.

(All times Singapore)

Japan Says China-Russia Ties May Deepen Further (10:20 a.m.)

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said ties between Moscow and Beijing may deepen further as Russia is under intense international sanctions. The joint military activities carried out by the two countries are also a cause for concern, he added.

Japan has been a peace loving nation since World War II and played by international laws, Kishi said, However, Japan is now surrounded by “actors possessing nuclear weapons” who are more open in their disregard for international rules.

Indonesia Says War in Ukraine Shows Security Can’t Be Taken for Granted (9:51 a.m.)

Indonesia Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said the situation in Ukraine has shown the Southeast Asian country cannot take its security and independence for granted, laying the case for strengthening defenses.

He said Indonesia is convinced the leaders of great powers realize they have a “big responsibility” on their shoulders.

“We support a rules-based international order because we are the most affected by any order that just relies on big powers” given the region’s colonial past, he said.

LLoyd Austin Seeks an Asia Free of ‘Bullying’ (8:47 a.m.)

The US Defense Chief said America stands for a world that “respects territorial integrity and political independence,” as well as human rights.

“We feel the headwinds -- from threats and intimidation -- and the obsolete belief in a world carved up into spheres of influence,” he said, according to remarks as prepared for delivery.

Japan’s Pledges Expanded Security Role in Asia (8:30 p.m.)

Kishida vowed his country would expand its security role in Asia, in a speech at an international security forum in Singapore.

“I myself have a strong sense of urgency that ‘Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow,’” he said in a keynote address.

He reiterated his view that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait “is also of extreme importance.”

US, China Defense Chiefs Agree to More Talks (6:41 p.m.)

A senior US defense official said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his China counterpart agreed to more talks after discussing Taiwan in a meeting that went on for about an hour.

Austin used his first in-person meeting with China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe to renew calls for more measures to keep future crises from escalating into conflict, according to a readout from the Pentagon.

China Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said both sides agreed to keep communicating. Friday’s talk was a “good start” to resuming normal military dialog, he added.

Austin, Wei Finish Meeting at Sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue (6:31 p.m.)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe met for nearly an hour at the sidelines of the regional security forum. Wei described the meeting as “candid” in response to a shouted question.

Marcos Calls China ‘Strongest Partner’ in Pandemic Recovery (5:37 p.m.)

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said China is his nation’s “strongest partner” in pandemic recovery, amid renewed tensions in the South China Sea.

The Philippines’ relationship with China is “very important” and “advantageous to both countries,” Marcos said Friday during a livestreamed event. He also pledged to pursue an independent foreign policy, while fostering people-to-people ties with Beijing.

War in Ukraine Should Be ‘Wake Up Call’ for Taiwan, Ex-Minister Says (4:40 p.m.)

The war in Ukraine should provide a “wake up call” for Taipei to develop asymmetric defense capabilities against China, according to Taiwan’s former national defense minister Andrew Yang.

The self-governing island should seek “small, cost effective, agile” systems that can deter and defeat a Chinese invasion, but Taiwan’s military has, for too long, sought to buy “expensive toys” such as fighter jets, submarines and Abrams tanks, Yang said.

Changing will require a great deal of political effort, said Yang, adding that Taiwan’s armed forces have long clung to a “traditional conception of war” which relies on large, expensive weapons systems. “I hope the lessons of Ukraine will be learned,” he said.

