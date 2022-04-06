Shanghai to start another round of city-wide COVID tests

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai will ask all of its 26 million residents to take another round of tests for COVID-19, a city official said on Monday, adding that lockdown curbs will continue until the exercise is complete.

Some residents will be asked to take nucleic acid tests, while the rest will be asked to self-test using antigen tests, city officials said at a news conference.

Asked about growing public concern about Shanghai's policy to separate children from their parents if one had contracted COVID-19 and the other had not, one of the officials said that while the treatment of minors needed to adhere to rules, authorities were also considering their needs.

While they did not say whether the policy had changed, they said some parents would be allowed to accompany their children if they fulfilled certain conditions, but would be asked to comply with protective measures, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)