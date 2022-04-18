Shanghai reports first Covid deaths since start of latest surge in cases

A child is tested for Covid during lockdown in the Pudong district of Shanghai - LIU JIN/AFP

Shanghai has announced its first deaths in the latest surge of coronavirus cases, the biggest outbreak that China has battled since the pandemic began.

Two women and one man died on Sunday, aged between 89 and 91, according to municipal authorities. All had pre-existing health concerns - which authorities said were the direct cause of death - and were reportedly unvaccinated.

They “deteriorated into severe cases after going into hospital, and died after all efforts to revive them proved ineffective”, the city said on its official social media account.

Prior to these fatalities, two people had passed away in mid-March in the northeastern province of Jilin, the first Covid-related deaths reported by authorities in China for more than a year.

Shanghai health authorities reported 22,248 cases for Sunday - 19,831 of which were asymptomatic.

Officials have been struggling to contain the outbreak in Shanghai, China’s most populous city with 25 million residents.

Since March, a spate of restrictions has come into place, along with strict lockdowns, given the Government’s "zero-Covid" policy.

Residents in Shanghai – China’s global financial hub and a cosmopolitan city – have complained about the restrictions, with many complaining about food shortages.

Many have also been outraged over the handling. One video online showed a health worker killing a pet dog over concerns the furball could infect humans with Covid.

A policy that would separate infected children from their parents also drew outrage, prompting authorities to relax the rule.

People have also died or suffered from non-Covid illnesses as they’re unable to seek treatment due to restrictions.

Authorities have rushed to test the entire population, with anyone returning positive results ushered into government isolation or hospital for treatment.

Outbreaks have spread to other parts of China, with cities going into full or partial lockdown, including provincial capitals Xining and Xi’an.