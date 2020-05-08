Shanghai Disneyland Tickets For Reopening Sell Quickly

Click here to read the full article.

Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland sold quickly on Friday, ahead of the iconic theme park’s scheduled reopening on Monday.

The park was shut from late January by the coronavirus outbreak. It will be allowed to operate at 30% visitor capacity from May 11.

The park’s own website showed full-day visitor tickets, which retail at RMB399 ($56.35) for adults, to be quickly unavailable for Monday and Tuesday, the first two days of operation.

Other sources said that all tickets for Saturday and Sunday (May 16 and 17) had also been sold out, though Variety in Hong Kong was unable to exactly replicate the results. The Reuters news agency reported ticketing agencies Fliggy and Meituan selling out their allocations for the first week.

Hotels and retail facilities adjacent to the park had reopened from early March, but the main theme park was kept closed for more than three months. “The initial park reopening will demonstrate a deliberate approach, drawing on the experience from the successful reopening of Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel,” park management said.

“During this initial reopening phase, the park will institute new measures and procedures, including opening with limited attendance and required advanced ticketing and reservations, accommodating social distancing in queues, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park, and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection,” the park’s website explained. All guests will have to be pre-booked, present ID, and wear a surgical mask.

No date has been given for reopening Hong Kong Disneyland. The theme park there has been closed since Jan. 26. This week the territory’s government lifted the ceiling on the size of gatherings from four people to eight, allowed restaurants and cinemas to reopen, and set a date for schools to restart.

Local operator, Oriental Land announced Friday that it will extend closures of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea. The statement said the parks will reopen “once the (closure) requests from Government and local municipalities have been lifted.” They originally intended to reopen in mid-May, but the recent extension of the government’s state of emergency makes that impossible.

Mark Schilling in Tokyo contributed to this report.

