Shanghai Disneyland Shuts Down Just 4 Days After Reopening Due To China Covid Requirements

Shanghai Disneyland has again closed its gates, just four days after reopening them, in order to comply with “the requirement of pandemic prevention and control.”

The park was last closed in late October and reopened on Friday. Since then, however, Chinese officials have stepped up their battle against a rise in cases and also a rise in protests related to the country’s long pandemic-related lockdown.

More from Deadline

The official statement on the Shanghai Disneyland website reads:

In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disneyland will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, November 29, 2022. We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels will continue to operate normally.

The Shanghai Disney Resort initially ceased operations due to Covid in January 2020 and reopened in May that year. Then, in November 2021, 34,000 visitors were locked inside after one woman who had been at the park the day prior either later tested positive or came into contact with someone who had it. The facility reopened two days later after everyone had tested negative.

The next closure was in March this year which lasted until late June when Shanghai ended its strict lockdown.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.