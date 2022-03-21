Shanghai Disneyland Closes as China’s COVID Cases Rise

The Shanghai Disneyland theme park closed its doors from Monday in response to China’s growing number of COVID-19 cases. It offered no indication of when the park might reopen.

“Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022. We will continue to monitor the pandemic situation and consult local authorities, and will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide refund or exchange for all guests impacted during this period. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation! We look forward to seeing you soon!,” the park said on its website.

The park and adjacent shopping areas were closed between January and May 2020 when China suffered its first wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

It was briefly and dramatically closed again for two days in November last year when a single visitor tested positive. That triggered an immediate lockdown that trapped many thousands of visitors inside.

Generally, mainland China has kept COVID-19 numbers very low in comparison with many countries overseas. It has achieved this through a combination of border restrictions, localized lockdowns and mass testing. Some 3.22 billion vaccination shots have been administered.

Now, however, the country is recording its highest numbers of infections in what could be the beginning of a fifth wave. This is causing new lockdowns and the closure of large numbers of cinemas.

While the new case numbers are still very low in comparison with China’s 1.4 billion population and puny besides other countries and territories, the surge holds real dangers. There are questions about the effectiveness of Chinese-made vaccines and, due to the low levels of infection, only a tiny fraction of the population have developed natural immunity to the disease.

On Monday, China’s health authorities identified 33 high-risk areas and 538 medium-risk areas around the country. They said that on Sunday, they had detected 2,027 new confirmed cases and a further 2,492 asymptomatic cases. The asymptomatic figure is the highest this year.

While the new, symptomatic cases were largely to be found in Jilin Province to the North, Shanghai accounted for 734 asymptomatic cases, the largest figure of any district in the country. That may correspond to the Omicron variant which is known to be highly infectious, but in many cases create only mild or no symptoms.

On Sunday, Shanghai recorded 18 imported cases and 24 locally-transmitted cases where patients presented symptoms.

The Walt Disney Company owns 43% of the Shanghai Disneyland resort, with a majority 57% stake held by Shanghai Shendi Group, a joint venture of three companies owned by the Shanghai municipal government. It opened for business in June 2016.

