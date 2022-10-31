Shanghai Disneyland abruptly shut down until further notice due to COVID precaution measures

People visit Shanghai Disneyland on May 11, 2020, the first time it reopened amid the pandemic.

Shanghai Disneyland suddenly shut down Monday with guests inside, just like it did a year ago.

"In order to follow the requirement of pandemic prevention and control, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be closed starting Monday, October 31, 2022, with immediate effect," the resort said on its website. "We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations."

Before leaving, guests underwent expedited COVID testing, and all results were negative, according to a Disney spokesperson who added that all guests have since left the park. The resort is offering refunds and exchanges to impacted guests and working on reopening plans.

A similar shutdown happened at Shanghai Disneyland one year ago. At the time, the resort shuttered in cooperation with an epidemiological investigation from another province.

This latest closure comes after Shanghai reported 11 asymptomatic COVID cases Friday, prompting mass testing and confinement orders for 1.3 million people in the city's Yangpu district among other measures related to China's "zero-COVID policy." Ten asymptomatic cases were reported in Shanghai Saturday, according to the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shanghai Disneyland shut down again amid COVID crackdown